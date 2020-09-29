 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Mechanicsburg visits Shippensburg for Sentinel Game of the Week
web only alert
Football GOTW

HS Football: Mechanicsburg visits Shippensburg for Sentinel Game of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg West Perry 7

Mechanicsburg’s Rashawn Early-Holton, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg will visit War Memorial Field on Friday night, where it will take on Shippensburg in one of the most anticipated clashes of this compressed 2020 season.

And the fans seem to agree, voting Wildcats at Greyhounds this week's Sentinel Game of the Week, the second time in as many weeks the 'Cats (1-0, 1-0 Colonial) will be featured.

It will be a tough challenge for Mechanicsburg, which heads south on I-81 to visit a Shippensburg side (0-1, 0-1) coming off an upset loss to Waynesboro. The 'Hounds are not the type willing to concede a division title easily.

It was a tight one in the polls this week, with Boiling Springs at Trinity narrowly losing with 304 votes to Mech-Ship's 315.

CD East at Cumberland Valley came in third with 50 votes, edging out Camp Hill at Big Spring with 34.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Mechanicsburg-Shippensburg. The Sentinel will have coverage of this game Friday night, in Saturday's paper.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News