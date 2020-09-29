HS Football: Mechanicsburg visits Shippensburg for Sentinel Game of the Week

Mechanicsburg will visit War Memorial Field on Friday night, where it will take on Shippensburg in one of the most anticipated clashes of this compressed 2020 season.

And the fans seem to agree, voting Wildcats at Greyhounds this week's Sentinel Game of the Week, the second time in as many weeks the 'Cats (1-0, 1-0 Colonial) will be featured.

It will be a tough challenge for Mechanicsburg, which heads south on I-81 to visit a Shippensburg side (0-1, 0-1) coming off an upset loss to Waynesboro. The 'Hounds are not the type willing to concede a division title easily.

It was a tight one in the polls this week, with Boiling Springs at Trinity narrowly losing with 304 votes to Mech-Ship's 315.

CD East at Cumberland Valley came in third with 50 votes, edging out Camp Hill at Big Spring with 34.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Mechanicsburg-Shippensburg. The Sentinel will have coverage of this game Friday night, in Saturday's paper.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

