HS Football: Mechanicsburg rallies to defeat Red Land, and other notes from Friday

Call them the comeback ‘Cats.
Mechanicsburg, trailing Red Land 14-0 late in the second quarter, rallied for a 27-17 victory at West Shore Stadium.
Quarterback Jeff Lougee led the charge for the Wildcats (2-1) with a trifecta of rushing touchdowns of 27 yards, 30 yards and 70 yards. Parker Sample opened the Mechanicsburg scoring on a 37-yard run with 45 seconds left in the first half, cutting the Red Land lead to 14-6. Sample also caught a two-point conversion.
The Patriots (0-3) took an early lead when Roman Jensen connected with Kaden Peifer for a touchdown toss.
East Pennsboro stuns Milton Hershey: Trailing by as many as 13 points, East Pennsboro rallied in the second half to score a 30-26 win at Milton Hershey. The Panthers (2-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard Devin Shepherd carry with 1:15 to play. Shepherd also scored on a 4-yard run earlier in the quarter. Quarterback Keith Oates completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 211 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Trey Good for a 54-yard touchdown with 5:05 left in the first half, cutting a 20-7 deficit to seven points with the PAT. East Pennsboro’s Sy Burgos rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries and added an 82-yard touchdown on a kickoff return to answer an early score from the Spartans (1-2).
Unbeaten Shippensburg races to victory: After retaining the Little Brown Jug last week, the Greyhounds (3-0) extended their season-long win streak to three with a 47-20 victory. Four different Shippensburg players scored touchdowns in a dominant first half, including Erby Weller, who hauled in three touchdown passes total from quarterback Tucker Chamberlin. Dover (1-2) added a pair of late scores to shrink the margin.
Spring Grove spoils Northern’s home opener: Northern returned to Bostic Field for its home opener after scoring 72 points over its first two games on the road, but visiting Spring Grove intercepted a Polar Bear pass on the first drive of the game, scored on the ensuing drive via Tyree Brooks’ 55-yard touchdown and never looked back on its way to a 39-7 win. The Rockets (3-0) held Northern to 171 total yards of offense. The Polar Bears (2-1) broke up the shutout when Timmy Bonin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mason Yohn in the fourth quarter.
Another overwhelming performance from the Bubblers: Boiling Springs maintained its momentum with a 53-8 drubbing of James Buchanan Friday night in Mercersburg. Four different Bubblers (3-0) rushed for touchdowns Friday, and quarterback Colin Lunde completed four of his five passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Boiling Springs has outscored opponents 157-16 through their first three games.
Big Spring bowls over Halifax: Dillon Wakefield scored three first-half touchdowns, setting the tone for the Bulldogs (2-1) in a 63-13 win at Halifax. Big Spring's defense added a pair of touchdowns on interceptions by Zachary Mell and Logan Schmidt. The Wildcats (0-3) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to break up the shutout bid.
Lions come up short at Susquenita: Camp Hill's Christian Doi blocked a field goal and a point-after attempt, recovered a fumble and caught two touchdown passes, but the Lions fell short at Susquenita, 39-34. Camp Hill quarterback Peyton Shore threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns total and also ran for a touchdown for the Lions (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the unbeaten Blackhawks (2-0).