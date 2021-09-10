HS Football: Mechanicsburg rallies to defeat Red Land, and other notes from Friday

Spring Grove spoils Northern’s home opener: Northern returned to Bostic Field for its home opener after scoring 72 points over its first two games on the road, but visiting Spring Grove intercepted a Polar Bear pass on the first drive of the game, scored on the ensuing drive via Tyree Brooks’ 55-yard touchdown and never looked back on its way to a 39-7 win. The Rockets (3-0) held Northern to 171 total yards of offense. The Polar Bears (2-1) broke up the shutout when Timmy Bonin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mason Yohn in the fourth quarter.

Another overwhelming performance from the Bubblers: Boiling Springs maintained its momentum with a 53-8 drubbing of James Buchanan Friday night in Mercersburg. Four different Bubblers (3-0) rushed for touchdowns Friday, and quarterback Colin Lunde completed four of his five passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Boiling Springs has outscored opponents 157-16 through their first three games.

Big Spring bowls over Halifax: Dillon Wakefield scored three first-half touchdowns, setting the tone for the Bulldogs (2-1) in a 63-13 win at Halifax. Big Spring's defense added a pair of touchdowns on interceptions by Zachary Mell and Logan Schmidt. The Wildcats (0-3) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to break up the shutout bid.

Lions come up short at Susquenita: Camp Hill's Christian Doi blocked a field goal and a point-after attempt, recovered a fumble and caught two touchdown passes, but the Lions fell short at Susquenita, 39-34. Camp Hill quarterback Peyton Shore threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns total and also ran for a touchdown for the Lions (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the unbeaten Blackhawks (2-0).

