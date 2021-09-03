HS Football: Mechanicsburg rallies to defeat E-town in OT for 1st win

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Mechanicsburg football will take its first win of the season, bouncing Elizabethtown 14-7 in overtime at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
The Wildcats (1-1) got the ball first in overtime, gaining five yards on a Parker Sample first-down run picking up three more yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On second down, sophomore quarterback Jeff Lougee ran a keeper behind Talbot Reed-Jaquay, who happens to be the largest guy on the field. After several minutes of debate, the officials finally signaled a touchdown and Niko Lederbohm added the extra point for the 14-7 lead.
Elizabethtown picked up four yards on first down before Sam Deluca picked up a tackle for loss. Josh Rudy overthrew receivers on the next two downs, and the Wildcats finally got the chance to celebrate.
“Give our defense and our team credit, they hung in there,” head coach Anthony Rose said. “Elizabethtown had a really good game plan and used the passes into the flat. We did a much better job of cleaning up the penalties from last week. I told our kids at the half we needed to show some fortitude after the adversity. We got the blocked punt for a score.”
The Bears (1-1), who defeated Donegal 14-7 last week, tallied a score on their first possession. Rudy found Braden Cummings on a 31-yard scoring pass and Chaz Mowrer added the point after.
Mechanicsburg was its own worst enemy Friday, ending one drive with a bad snap and another with an interception, but the Wildcats stayed in the game with a bend-but-don’t-break defense that allowed yards. They kept Elizabethtown out of the end zone with an interception and several key third-down stops, forcing punts.
The Wildcat defense forced a punt to open the fourth quarter. The middle of the line broke through and blocked the punt, and senior Rashawn Early-Holton grabbed the ball and raced 79 yards to the end zone. The extra point tied the game at seven. The Wildcats appeared a bit more energized, and the defense, led by Deluca, Sam Geraty, and Marlon Aristo forced the Bears into long situations with defensive plays.
Glenn Robinson provided a spark offensively with 31 yards rushing and several defensive stops for Mechanicsburg.
Lougee played well in his first start, especially throwing the ball when he had time. But he was forced out of the pocket with nowhere to go or noone to throw to on several occasions.
Bears quarterback Rudy completed 18 passes to six different receivers for 186 yards.
“It was nice to get that first win out of the way,” said Deluca “We made the plays when we needed to. Someone told me one time there are three keys — special teams, offense and defense. We won two of the three and allowed us to get the win. We will keep working hard.”