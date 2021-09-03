HS Football: Mechanicsburg rallies to defeat E-town in OT for 1st win

Mechanicsburg was its own worst enemy Friday, ending one drive with a bad snap and another with an interception, but the Wildcats stayed in the game with a bend-but-don’t-break defense that allowed yards. They kept Elizabethtown out of the end zone with an interception and several key third-down stops, forcing punts.

The Wildcat defense forced a punt to open the fourth quarter. The middle of the line broke through and blocked the punt, and senior Rashawn Early-Holton grabbed the ball and raced 79 yards to the end zone. The extra point tied the game at seven. The Wildcats appeared a bit more energized, and the defense, led by Deluca, Sam Geraty, and Marlon Aristo forced the Bears into long situations with defensive plays.

Glenn Robinson provided a spark offensively with 31 yards rushing and several defensive stops for Mechanicsburg.

Lougee played well in his first start, especially throwing the ball when he had time. But he was forced out of the pocket with nowhere to go or noone to throw to on several occasions.

Bears quarterback Rudy completed 18 passes to six different receivers for 186 yards.

“It was nice to get that first win out of the way,” said Deluca “We made the plays when we needed to. Someone told me one time there are three keys — special teams, offense and defense. We won two of the three and allowed us to get the win. We will keep working hard.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0