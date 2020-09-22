HS Football: Mechanicsburg kicks off 2020 like it ended 2019, with a GOTW win before Week 1's opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, the Game of the Week polls were flooded with Wildcats fans.

It appears they're still there, in healthy numbers. Mechanicsburg won the first GOTW fan vote of 2020 this week, with its home game against West Perry picking up 288 votes since Sunday.

That number was 56 better than Susquenita at Boiling Springs, which had a strong showing in the opener. The two matchups combined for 87% of this week's votes.

Mechanicsburg is riding high after a somewhat surprising run to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs a year ago. Throughout the run, fans voted in droves week after week for the Wildcats. Much of the team's core returns for 2020, debuting in the 'Cats first game in the Mid-Penn Colonial at John H. Frederick Field.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on West Perry-Mechanicsburg. The Sentinel will have coverage of this game Friday night, in Saturday's paper.

Exeter Township at Carlisle came in third with 49 votes, while James Buchanan at Big Spring wrapped things up with 28.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

