HS Football: Mechanicsburg jumps ahead early, holds off Shippensburg as Colonial race heats up

SHIPPENSBURG — Mechanicsburg used a quick start to jump out to a 35-0 first half lead on their way to a 35-20 Colonial Division win over home-standing Shippensburg at Veterans Stadium in Memorial Park at Shippensburg Friday night.
Micah Brubaker accounted for three scores and Taylor Shearer added two more rushing scores to stake the Wildcats to a big offensive first half.
“Micah is a special athlete — I am not sure how he makes some of the plays he makes,” Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose said. “Add in brother Caleb, we have a group of leaders that this team looks toward. James Anderson and Taylor Shearer made some huge plays but our offense doesn’t go without the push from the big guys up front.”
The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Colonial) held Shippensburg on their first possession and needed 12 plays, including three flags, a touchdown called back and a 50-yard pass play called back before finally righting the ship for the first score. Shearer raced in from the six and the Wildcats led 7-0 after a Jackson Doughty extra point. (Starting kicker Nick Morrison missed the game due to injury.)
Brubaker raced in on the next possession from the five and the onslaught was on. Two pass plays to a wide-open Anderson resulted in two scores and Shearer scored on another run just before the half and the ‘Cats led 35-0 at intermission.
+4 2020 Shippensburg Football Preview: Greyhounds targeting another Colonial title with blue-chipper Anthony Smith, veteran QB and WR
+4 2020 Mechanicsburg Football Preview: After breakout 2019, Brubakers, Wildcats looking to challenge in new division
Support Local Journalism
Shippensburg (0-2, 0-2 Colonial) scored three times in the fourth quarter against the Wildcat second group.
“Those younger kids got some important reps for us tonight and that will pay dividends down the road when we need them,” Rose said.
Defending Colonial Division champion Shippensburg struggled to get a running game going against the Wildcats and quarterback Zach Manning spent much of the opening half running to find space against the Wildcat front. Outside linebackers Sam DeLuca and Glenn Robinson did a nice job of keeping the run into the middle where Marlon Aristy and Tyree Morris among others were playing.
HS Football Highlights: Cumberland Valley gives new coach first win with late stop; Carlisle's run game grinds out Chambersburg
Anderson and Morris had interceptions for the Wildcats with each a having long return before being pulled down, setting up short fields for the Wildcats.
Nathan Beam and Amari Kerr had touchdowns runs for the Greyhounds and Tucker Chamberlin had a long punt return for a score in the final seconds of the game.
“I am really proud of our kids- I thought they came out with energy and physicality,” Rose said. “They had a great week of practice and knew they needed to play to beat a good Shippensburg team. We focused our week on containing Isaiah Houser and Anthony Smith and the kids did their job.”
Mechanicsburg West Perry 6
Mechanicsburg West Perry 1
Mechanicsburg West Perry 2
Mechanicsburg West Perry 3
Mechanicsburg West Perry 4
Mechanicsburg West Perry 5
Mechanicsburg West Perry 7
Mechanicsburg West Perry 8
Mechanicsburg West Perry 9
Mechanicsburg West Perry 10
Mechanicsburg West Perry 11
Mechanicsburg West Perry 12
Mechanicsburg West Perry 13
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!