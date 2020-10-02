HS Football: Mechanicsburg jumps ahead early, holds off Shippensburg as Colonial race heats up

SHIPPENSBURG — Mechanicsburg used a quick start to jump out to a 35-0 first half lead on their way to a 35-20 Colonial Division win over home-standing Shippensburg at Veterans Stadium in Memorial Park at Shippensburg Friday night.

Micah Brubaker accounted for three scores and Taylor Shearer added two more rushing scores to stake the Wildcats to a big offensive first half.

“Micah is a special athlete — I am not sure how he makes some of the plays he makes,” Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose said. “Add in brother Caleb, we have a group of leaders that this team looks toward. James Anderson and Taylor Shearer made some huge plays but our offense doesn’t go without the push from the big guys up front.”

The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Colonial) held Shippensburg on their first possession and needed 12 plays, including three flags, a touchdown called back and a 50-yard pass play called back before finally righting the ship for the first score. Shearer raced in from the six and the Wildcats led 7-0 after a Jackson Doughty extra point. (Starting kicker Nick Morrison missed the game due to injury.)