 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Mechanicsburg jumps ahead early, holds of Shippensburg as Colonial race heats up
alert top story

HS Football: Mechanicsburg jumps ahead early, holds of Shippensburg as Colonial race heats up

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg West Perry 4 (copy)

Mechanicsburg’s quarterback Micah Brubaker continued his hot start with thee more touchdown passes in Friday's win over Shippensburg.

 Sentinel file

SHIPPENSBURG — Mechanicsburg used a quick start to jump out to a 35-0 first half lead on their way to a 35-20 Colonial Division win over home-standing Shippensburg at Veterans Stadium in Memorial Park at Shippensburg Friday night.

Micah Brubaker accounted for three scores and Taylor Shearer added two more rushing scores to stake the Wildcats to a big offensive first half.

“Micah is a special athlete — I am not sure how he makes some of the plays he makes,” Wildcats head coach Anthony Rose said. “Add in brother Caleb, we have a group of leaders that this team looks toward. James Anderson and Taylor Shearer made some huge plays but our offense doesn’t go without the push from the big guys up front.”

The Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 Colonial) held Shippensburg on their first possession and needed 12 plays, including three flags, a touchdown called back and a 50-yard pass play called back before finally righting the ship for the first score. Shearer raced in from the six and the Wildcats led 7-0 after a Jackson Doughty extra point. (Starting kicker Nick Morrison missed the game due to injury.)

Brubaker raced in on the next possession from the five and the onslaught was on. Two pass plays to a wide-open Anderson resulted in two scores and Shearer scored on another run just before the half and the ‘Cats led 35-0 at intermission.

+4 2020 Shippensburg Football Preview: Greyhounds targeting another Colonial title with blue-chipper Anthony Smith, veteran QB and WR
+4 2020 Mechanicsburg Football Preview: After breakout 2019, Brubakers, Wildcats looking to challenge in new division

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg (0-2, 0-2 Colonial) scored three times in the fourth quarter against the Wildcat second group.

“Those younger kids got some important reps for us tonight and that will pay dividends down the road when we need them,” Rose said.

Defending Colonial Division champion Shippensburg struggled to get a running game going against the Wildcats and quarterback Zach Manning spent much of the opening half running to find space against the Wildcat front. Outside linebackers Sam DeLuca and Glenn Robinson did a nice job of keeping the run into the middle where Marlon Aristy and Tyree Morris among others were playing.

HS Football: Zoom lessons pay off as suddenly surging Boiling Springs pounds Trinity for 2-0 start
HS Football Highlights: Cumberland Valley gives new coach first win with late stop; Carlisle's run game grinds out Chambersburg
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Oct. 2

Anderson and Morris had interceptions for the Wildcats with each a having long return before being pulled down, setting up short fields for the Wildcats.

Nathan Beam and Amari Kerr had touchdowns runs for the Greyhounds and Tucker Chamberlin had a long punt return for a score in the final seconds of the game.

“I am really proud of our kids- I thought they came out with energy and physicality,” Rose said. “They had a great week of practice and knew they needed to play to beat a good Shippensburg team. We focused our week on containing Isaiah Houser and Anthony Smith and the kids did their job.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News