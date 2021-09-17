HS Football: Mechanicsburg holds on for a wild 39-34 win over Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs (3-1) recovered a fumbled kickoff, and several plays later, Menke raced in from 10 yards out to spur the Bubblers to a 14-6 lead.

Mechanicsburg answered when Parker Sample scored twice in three plays for Mechanicsburg. He raced 51 yards to the red zone and later ran 23 yards to paydirt after a Bubbler punt snap was botched. The ‘Cats led 20-14.

Bubbler quarterback Colin Lunde found Carson Garvey behind the Wildcat defense for 37 yards. Lunde found Aiden Metzger for the final 2 yards, turning the tide back to the Bubblers’ favor in the form of a 21-20 halftime lead.

Mechanicsburg answered, yet again, as Sage Thomas capped off a possession in the third with a 1-yard blast to give the Wildcats a 26-21 lead.

Back came the Bubblers when Jack Laing returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to give Boiling Springs a 27-26 lead.

Sample, who tallied 240 yards on 22 carries and scored four times, capped another Wildcat possession with a 4-yard score. Seth Brubaker then helped build the Mechanicsburg momentum with a punt block and recovery at the 2-yard line, setting up another Sample score behind a big offensive line for the 39-27 lead.