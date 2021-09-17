HS Football: Mechanicsburg holds on for a wild 39-34 win over Boiling Springs

In a rare Mid-Penn football crossover contest between Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg Friday night, turnovers were a key early and as the game progressed, it appeared the final team with the ball would win.
As it turned out, the Bubblers had the final possession, but an end zone interception sealed the deal for the Wildcats with a 39-34 win on First Responder/Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Park.
“We made some mistakes, but this team is just so resilient and they fight to the end,” Wildcat coach Anthony Rose said. “These kids are athletes and good young men and they just battle. Parker (Sample) played great tonight and our team did as well. We did a better job on the offensive line tonight.”
The game was added to the schedule Wednesday after both teams’ original opponents — Line Mountain for Boiling Springs and Northern for Mechanicsburg — withdrew earlier in the week.
Mechanicsburg (3-1) scored first, as sophomore Jeff Lougee raced up the middle for a 19-yard touchdown on the team’s second possession for a 6-0 lead with a missed point-after attempt.
On their first second quarter possession, the Wildcats fumbled, setting up the Bubblers for a five-play scoring drive that ended with Joey Menke’s 5-yard touchdown run Jack Laing’s PAT gave the Bubblers a 7-6 lead.
Boiling Springs (3-1) recovered a fumbled kickoff, and several plays later, Menke raced in from 10 yards out to spur the Bubblers to a 14-6 lead.
Mechanicsburg answered when Parker Sample scored twice in three plays for Mechanicsburg. He raced 51 yards to the red zone and later ran 23 yards to paydirt after a Bubbler punt snap was botched. The ‘Cats led 20-14.
Bubbler quarterback Colin Lunde found Carson Garvey behind the Wildcat defense for 37 yards. Lunde found Aiden Metzger for the final 2 yards, turning the tide back to the Bubblers’ favor in the form of a 21-20 halftime lead.
Mechanicsburg answered, yet again, as Sage Thomas capped off a possession in the third with a 1-yard blast to give the Wildcats a 26-21 lead.
Back came the Bubblers when Jack Laing returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to give Boiling Springs a 27-26 lead.
Sample, who tallied 240 yards on 22 carries and scored four times, capped another Wildcat possession with a 4-yard score. Seth Brubaker then helped build the Mechanicsburg momentum with a punt block and recovery at the 2-yard line, setting up another Sample score behind a big offensive line for the 39-27 lead.
“The offensive line just did a great job of holding blocks and opening holes, and I was able to get down behind them,” Sample said. “We played very well when we needed to, and this team is just so close and played together.”
The Bubblers had some offense left, as Lunde found Marcus Boyle on a 51-yard slant pattern for a score and had the final possession at the 31. But a final second interception by Lougee in the end zone ended the contest.
“I just want to thank Mechanicsburg for giving us this opportunity to play tonight,” said Bubbler coach Brad Zell. “These guys fought their [butts] off tonight, and I am so proud of them. Both teams made mistakes, and the other team took advantage. It was just a great football game.”