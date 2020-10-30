HS Football: Mechanicsburg heads into District 3 playoffs unbeaten, Mid-Penn Colonial champs after win over East Pennsboro

Mechanicsburg can head into next week’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal feeling confident.
The Wildcats beat East Pennsboro 43-21 in the final game before the playoffs. They’re 6-0. They suffered no significant injuries in Friday night’s tilt at John H. Frederick Field — although Caleb Brubaker’s busted shoulder, an injury suffered last week, will keep him out the rest of the season. And they are still playing good football.
It’s all the team can ask for before a daunting matchup with No. 1 Governor Mifflin, a team that just stomped Berks Catholic 62-7.
And an added bonus: the win, combined with Northern’s surprising 22-0 loss to Waynesboro, ensures the Wildcats at least a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial title in their first season in the division. Mechanicsburg and Northern are scheduled to play Nov. 20 if both teams are no longer in the postseason.
“Feeling good about this season,” ‘Cats quarterback Micah Brubaker said after another impressive performance — 16-of-20 passing, 224 yards, four TDs and 91 rushing yards. “We didn’t have this type of success in about 12 or 15 years, and it just feels good to go in here and flip our program around.”
“Everybody’s ecstatic. We’ve been building for this for three years now,” head coach Anthony Rose said. “To be able to go 6-0 and at least grab a share of the Colonial Division title is an amazing feeling.”
Mechanicsburg (6-0, 6-0 Colonial) has played the most complete ball in Cumberland County all season, dismantling all six opponents with a ball-hawking defense and an explosive offense helmed by Brubaker.
And a year after the Wildcats made a surprising, entertaining return to the District 3 playoffs — they lost in the first round to powerhouse Warwick — they now face an equally challenging test against Governor Mifflin (6-0), a team that has bludgeoned all comers 324-55 this season.
“I think the big thing is we have to realize [how much we’ve accomplished this season] and have confidence,” Rose said. “I think we’re gonna be able to do some things offensively that they may not have seen so far.”
Added to the challenge is that they will be without dynamic receiver and do-everything safety Caleb Brubaker, who fractured his scapula in last week’s game, Rose said. He is likely out for the year, a disappointing end to his senior season.
“Offensively, we’re OK, it doesn’t change a ton because of the system we run,” Rose said. “Defensively, it obviously alters quite a few because he’s everywhere.”
East Penn (3-3, 2-3 Colonial) provided a rare fight for the Wildcats, forcing the home team to play nearly all 48 minutes with its starters. The Panthers did it with a tireless rushing attack that churned out 297 yards on 56 carries.
The backfield was led by senior mainstay Jacob Shermeyer, who totaled 19 carries, 113 yards and a score. Devin Shepherd and Sy Burgos each had 81 yards and a score as the Panthers employed an effective three-headed rushing monster that mixed in a healthy dose of sweeps, half-back dives and more to grind out yards.
East Penn stuck with it even as Mechanicsburg reached multiple three-possession leads.
“Absolutely, I think that’s something that’s become our identity,” said first-year Panthers coach John Denniston.
Shermeyer was involved constantly from his linebacker spot as well, a common sight for this team in the last few years.
“He’s made incredible plays night in and night out. He’s the best practice player we have. He’s one of the nicest boys you’ll ever meet,” Denniston said. “I really wish we had him for more than one year.”
But while the run game was effective, it wasn’t enough to slow Micah Brubaker and the Wildcats.
Mechanicsburg built a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on three drives that lasted no more than 3:05 each. Brubaker twice found Nick Morrison — who later drilled a 41-yard field goal with ease — for TDs of 13 and 16 yards. Morrison finished with five grabs for 73 stripes.
“Nick’s very explosive, I don’t think people really understand that,” Rose said.
Then Brubaker connected twice-in-a-row on the third drive with little-used Daniel Francis, the second a 3-yard score to cap the frame. Six receivers have now caught touchdowns from Brubaker’s accurate right arm.
“I don’t know, I think I’m playing at a good level right now,” Brubaker said when asked to give himself a grade at the end of a regular season in which he’s 75% of his passes for 1,017 yards, and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 533 yards and 10 scores. “I’ll say maybe 8 out of 10 right now, there’s always things you can do better.”
His best throw of the night was his last, a perfectly placed 52-yard bomb to Rayshawn Early-Holton, who stretched out to catch the ball at the goal line before rolling in for the score.
Mechanicsburg made East Penn QB Zach Zeiders throw two interceptions on his five pass attempts. He finished with negative-4 yards through the air.
‘Cats running back Taylor Shearer added 11 carries for 72 yards and a 12-yard score. He also caught two passes for 24 yards.
