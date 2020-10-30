HS Football: Mechanicsburg heads into District 3 playoffs unbeaten, Mid-Penn Colonial champs after win over East Pennsboro

Mechanicsburg (6-0, 6-0 Colonial) has played the most complete ball in Cumberland County all season, dismantling all six opponents with a ball-hawking defense and an explosive offense helmed by Brubaker.

And a year after the Wildcats made a surprising, entertaining return to the District 3 playoffs — they lost in the first round to powerhouse Warwick — they now face an equally challenging test against Governor Mifflin (6-0), a team that has bludgeoned all comers 324-55 this season.

“I think the big thing is we have to realize [how much we’ve accomplished this season] and have confidence,” Rose said. “I think we’re gonna be able to do some things offensively that they may not have seen so far.”

Added to the challenge is that they will be without dynamic receiver and do-everything safety Caleb Brubaker, who fractured his scapula in last week’s game, Rose said. He is likely out for the year, a disappointing end to his senior season.

“Offensively, we’re OK, it doesn’t change a ton because of the system we run,” Rose said. “Defensively, it obviously alters quite a few because he’s everywhere.”

