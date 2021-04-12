HS Football: Mechanicsburg DE Tyree Morris taking the prep route, heading to Palmetto Prep

One of the best defensive ends in the Mid-Penn Conference last year finally has a destination after graduation.

Tyree Morris, a senior defensive end/tight end with Mechanicsburg, announced Saturday his decision to play at Palmetto Prep (South Carolina) in the fall, reclassifying for the 2022 recruitment class.

"My recruiting process has had its ups and downs," he said in a social media post Saturday afternoon. "This process has humbled me at times while also letting me know how extremely blessed I am. I wanna thank everyone that has helped me along the way my parents, my family, close friends, my coaches and anyone that has shared some advice with me."

An athletic 6-foot-6, 230-pounder, Morris was a menace for the Wildcats the last two years. His six sacks, 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles helped Mechanicsburg make a second straight District 3 playoff appearance, something that hadn't happened in more than a decade. And it earned him All-Sentinel First Team recognition.

A year ago, in Mechanicsburg's first run to the playoffs, he recorded eight sacks, 79 tackles, nine TFLs, two picks and two forced fumbles.