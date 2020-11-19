HS Football: Mechanicsburg clinches Colonial title with 21-7 win over Northern

Micah Brubaker accounted for all three scores as Mechanicsburg defeated Northern 21-7 Thursday to clinch the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title.

Brubaker, a senior quarterback, had scoring runs of 2 and 16 yards and added a 38-yard TD pass to James Anderson to lead the Wildcats, who finish 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the Colonial. Mechanicsburg earns its first division title since 2008.

Brubaker completed 20 of 32 passes for the night for 302 yards and added 20 carries for 77 yards.

Anderson led the Mechanicsburg receivers with five catches for 112 yards and Nick Morrison added seven catches for 100 yards. Sam Deluca paced the defense with six tackles and Marlon Aristy recovered a fumble.

Zack Mowchan scored the lone TD for Northern, which finishes 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the Colonial.

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Mechanicsburg;7-0;8-1

Northern;5-2;5-4

Waynesboro;4-3;5-3

Shippensburg;4-3;4-3

East Pennsboro;2-4;3-4

Susquehanna Twp.;2-5;2-5

