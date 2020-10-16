HS Football: Mechanicsburg blitzes Susquehanna Township behind defense's 5 picks, Micah Brubaker's 4 TDs

Twice he connected with twin brother Caleb in nearly impossible windows — the first a 35-yard pinpoint pass down the right sideline with smothering coverage, the second in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard score against a defensive pass interference call

The siblings combined for 101 yards and two scores on seven receptions.

“It’s awesome,” Caleb said. “We haven’t really gotten to showcase [our chemistry] this year.”

The performance was a complete reversal for the dual-threat QB, who last year at Susquehanna exited the game early and eventually left for the hospital with an abdominal injury following a 34-0 loss.

“I’ve had that game circled since last year, I knew we had to get a big win because last year they really hurt,” Micah said.

“It just reinforces the concept that he’s just such a tough kid,” Rose said. “Again he pulled those Houdini acts to make some nice throws.”

Anderson finished with four receptions for 94 yards, including a beautiful 76-yard catch-and-run TD. The Wildcats added 217 rushing yards on 37 totes.