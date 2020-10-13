 Skip to main content
HS Football: Mechanicsburg back on top, wins third GOTW fan vote, will face Susquehanna Township
Mechanicsburg West Perry 13

Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, drives through an opening in the defensive line during the third quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg's march to Mid-Penn Colonial supremacy continues on the road this week, in a matchup fans deemed The Sentinel's Game of the Week.

It marks the third time this season the unbeaten Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) earned the distinction. They'll cross the river to face former Keystone-turned-Colonial-Division rival Susquehanna Township (0-1, 0-1, which is back in action for the first time since COVID-19 shut down sports at the school two weeks ago. 

That matchup won this week's vote with 153 votes, nearly double the competition. White-hot Boiling Springs' trip to Middletown was second with 74 votes, followed by Trinity at Big Spring (22) and State College at Carlisle (5).

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Mechanicsburg at 'Hanna.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

