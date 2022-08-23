HS Football: Mechanicsburg 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Anthony Rose, 5th season

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2021 season: 5-5 (2-4)

Postseason: Did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Jeff Lougee: 52-119, 675, 5

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Parker Sample: 123-933, 7.5, 6

Sage Thomas: 52-249, 4.7, 0

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Seth Brubaker: 7-87, 12.4, 1

Key returners: Jeff Lougee, jr., QB-CB; Parker Sample, sr., WR-FS; Seth Brubaker, sr., QB-DE; Sage Thomas, sr., RB-LB; Antonio Zeno, sr., TE-LB; Jaydeb Connors, sr., OL-DL; Vance Koontz, sr., WR-DB.

Key losses: Sam DeLuca, Rashawn Early-Holton, Michael Jones, Marlon Aristy, Daniel Francis, Sam Geraty.

Newcomers: Josh Smith, so., WR-DB; Devon Hutchinson, jr., OL-DL; Isaac Dollman, so.; Wyatt Lehr, so., WR

Outlook: It was going to be difficult for last year’s Wildcats to replicate the previous season’s senior-laden run to a Colonial title. But after weathering last season’s growing pains and waves of inconsistency, Mechanicsburg feels like it has a formula in place for a more solid showing in 2022. The heights the program can reach will depend on how quickly and how consistently the players can smooth over their past mistakes and how much they can feed on their growing confidence.

MECHANICSBURG 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Carlisle

Sept. 2 vs. Cedar Cliff

Sept. 9 at Red Land

Sept. 16 at Susquehanna Township*

Sept. 22 (Thursday) vs. Gettysburg*

Sept. 30 vs. East Pennsboro*

Oct. 7 at Shippensburg*

Oct. 14 vs. Waynesboro*

Oct. 21 at Greencastle-Antrim*

Oct. 28 vs. Northern*

*denotes a division game

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Fueled by 5-5

Despite the high turnover heading into last season, the Wildcats felt like they had a little more to show than what their 5-5 record indicated.

“Last year, I think it’s safe to say we were all a little disappointed that we finished 5-5,” said head coach Anthony Rose. “We had some really high moments – a big win over Boiling Springs. Then we had some disappointing moments like the big loss at Waynesboro where we lost on the last play of the game.”

The varied experiences showed how high Mechanicsburg’s ceiling can be and what it will take to raise its floor.

2. Lougee the linchpin

A lot of the team’s confidence stems from quarterback Jeff Lougee, who stepped into the QB1 role as a sophomore. With a full year of varsity experience under his belt, Lougee can take full advantage of his athletic skillset. “He has the athletic ability to be a true dual-threat quarterback,” Rose said.

Another facet of Lougee’s game that has developed is his confidence under pressure. Lougee said the team’s 28-24 win at Greencastle marked the point when things started to click for him.

“The jitters are gone,” said running back Sage Thomas. “He’s looking great this season.”

3. Establishing the run

Aside from tight end Seth Brubaker, Lougee’s targets include Josh Smith and Wyatt Lehr. The offense’s passing component complements a more established rushing attack that features Lougee and the thunder-and-lightning combination of Thomas and Parker Sample that amassed almost 1,500 yards on the ground last season.

In front of the Wildcats’ running game is an offensive line developing around Jayden Connors – the only returning starter – and Davon Hutchinson, who stepping in at left tackle.

4. A formidable front

On defense, Brubaker moved up from the secondary to an outside linebacker/defensive end position to complement Connors at the other end of the Wildcats’ formidable front. Sage Thomas takes over the linebacker duties alongside Antonio Zeno to shore up the void left by Sam DeLuca’s graduation. “It’s going to be a seamless transition with (Thomas) in the middle,” Rose said.

With high expectations for the front seven, the Wildcats hope to develop a secondary that’s less susceptible to surrendering the big plays that burned them a year ago. “I think one of the big things we really have to work on,” Connors said, “is our coverage.”

5. Shifting weights

With ongoing renovations to the Mechanicsburg High School gym during the offseason, the football players moved training equipment – at least the pieces that would fit – from the adjacent weight room to the middle school. “It was a workable transition,” Rose said. “The boys didn’t complain. They came in every morning and worked hard.”

THEY SAID IT

Rose on Lougee’s development: “He definitely grew in confidence, but his ability to read the defense, to see what the secondary was doing and see the passing lanes definitely improved as the season went on. A lot of people don’t realize he had only really played football for one year before last year, so it was still a little new to him. But he’s such a smart kid. All the guys like him. He’s very charismatic, and you can tell that as his confidence grew, their confidence grew in the team itself.”

Thomas on the team’s motivation: “We left last season angry. I know I did. I know other kids did. We’re ready to get back on the field and run up the score and be overall more successful than we were last year.”

Lougee on playing with confidence: “You can’t be scared to be out there. Whenever you have a lot of trust in your team to protect you and do the right thing, it makes the game a whole lot easier and a lot slower, and you can do a lot better.”