HS Football: Mechanicsburg 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Anthony Rose, fourth season
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Colonial
2020 season: 9-1 (7-0)
Postseason: Advanced to district semifinals, lost 62-14 to Governor Mifflin
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
None
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Parker Sample: 18-100, 5.6, 1
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Rashawn Early-Holton: 16-337, 21, 3
Key returners: Sam DeLuca, sr., LB-TE; Rashawn Early-Holton, sr., WR-CB; Parker Sample, jr., RB-FS; Michael Jones, sr., T-DE; Marlon Aristy, sr., LB; Daniel Francis, sr., WR-LB; Sam Geraty, sr., DE-T.
Key losses: Micah Brubaker, Caleb Brubaker, Tyree Morris, Taylor Shearer, Nick Morrison, James Anderson.
Newcomers: Seth Brubaker, jr., QB-FS; Jeff Lougee, so., QB-WR-CB.
Outlook: Many teams — nine of them to be exact — left the turf last season dazed and confused after squaring off against Mechanicsburg. Maybe it was because of dual-threat quarterback Micah Brubaker or sack-savvy defensive end Tyree Morris, or maybe even ball-hawking James Anderson. Whatever or whoever it was, it worked for the Wildcats en route to a 9-1 season, which eventually ended in a District Three Class 5A semifinal loss to Governor Mifflin. But with multiple key pieces to last year’s Colonial Division championship team graduated, how will the ‘Cats respond and compete under the microscope of high expectations? If recent program history has a say, they’ll shape up to be just fine.
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Replace, replace, replace
The Wildcats find themselves in a similar position as long-time rival Northern: they lost a chunk of key players to graduation. There’s 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year quarterback Micah Brubaker, the wide receiver tandem of Caleb Brubaker and James Anderson, ground force running back Taylor Shearer and 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end Tyree Morris. But if head coach Anthony Rose has proven anything since taking the reins of the program three years ago, it’s that he always has a clip of players on the come-up. And this fall will be no excuse to that trend, especially with athletes like Sam DeLuca and Rashawn Early-Holton returning for their last waltz in the maroon and silver.
2. It keeps getting better and better
No one will dispute that it’ll be a toilsome test to top last year’s 9-1 season. However, since making his debut as head skipper, Rose has rocketed the Wildcat program in an ascending direction. Mechanicsburg hasn’t taken a step back since the Tar Heel State native accepted the position. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Wildcats, though. Rose’s first campaign resulted in a 2-8 record but quickly sprung to a 6-5 showing in 2019, followed by the torrid season last fall.
3. 'Cats can't go wrong
Micah Brubaker tossed 18 touchdowns and scampered for 15 more last fall. His 33 scores are a lot to ask of from his replacement, especially when the candidates are a junior and a sophomore. That’s where Seth Brubaker (Micah’s younger brother) and Jeff Lougee come in. Brubaker boasts freakish-athletic abilities — similar to his brother — while Lougee bodes a rifle of a right arm, which he’s showcased on the baseball diamond, steering him to a commitment to Duke University. Expect both to see time as Mechanicsburg's field general this fall.
4. Back in the trenches
Mechanicsburg didn’t have many weaknesses last season, if any. And while the Wildcats trounced the opposition in nearly every meeting, they were without one of their bodyguards up front on both sides of the ball. That would be offensive tackle and defensive end Mike Jones, who was confined to the sidelines due to a labrum (shoulder) injury. This fall, Jones makes his long-awaited return and immediately filed into a leadership role, according to Rose.
5. “The dynamic duo”
You could argue the twin brother connection of Micah and Caleb Brubaker at quarterback and wideout was Mechanicsburg’s most profound weaponry last season. But if you turn your eyes to the defensive side of the ball, not many quarterbacks and running backs escaped the grasp of linebackers Sam DeLuca and Marlon Aristy. And conveniently enough, the pair will once again head the Wildcats’ linebacking corps — and defense, for that matter — in their final season on the gridiron. DeLuca paced all Mechanicsburg defenders last fall, notching 65 tackles (43 solo) while Aristy contributed 40 tackles to the cause, including four for loss and two fumble recoveries.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Carlisle
Sept. 3 vs. Elizabethtown
Sept. 10 at Red Land
Sept. 17 vs. Northern*
Sept. 24 at West Perry*
Oct. 1 vs. Shippensburg*
Oct. 8 at Greencastle-Antrim*
Oct. 15 vs. Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 22 at Waynesboro*
Oct. 29 at East Pennsboro*
*denotes conference game
THEY SAID IT
DeLuca on stepping into a leadership role this season: “I'm best friends with all these dudes out here, so I think stepping into that role was not hard. I felt like naturally, I took that on and I think it's important because, yeah, we lost those dudes. Everybody looked up to the dudes, but if I can step up and set a good example, I'll be happy.”
Aristy on the expectations for this season: “We have a pretty good bunch of guys out here working hard so, the expectations are still sky high. The sky's the limit for these kids, so we're still working. Of course, we’re trying to get back to playoffs, have a championship season again, so that's probably the expectation for this team.”
Rose on the growth Mechanicsburg has shown: “We did lose a lot of our skill position players on offense, but I've been very impressed through this first week and a half with the younger guys that have stepped into those roles, the growth they've shown in the weight room, in the offseason and since we've been out here this summer. Defensively, I'm really excited we got a good core group of kids coming back in Sam DeLuca, Marlon Aristy, Sam Geraty, he played defensive end for us up front, Rashawn Early-Holton in the back end at corner and I think Seth Brubaker will do a good job for us defensively as well. So, it's really exciting times for Wildcat football and I think we built a lot of momentum last year and we just need to keep it going.”
