HS Football: Manheim Central's prolific defense and passing game stymies Cumberland Valley en route to 35-7 win

At the end of the first half, the Cumberland Valley football team had two yards and two first downs on offense to its name.
Quarterback Isaac Sines tossed for 19 yards through the air while the Eagles’ ground game found itself in the negative, accumulating a minus 17 total. The Manheim Central defensive line flattened Sines for three sacks, hushing any rhythmic motion to the CV offense.
But coming out of the half, with the Barons sporting a 21-point cushion, Sines and running back J.D. Hunter rolled the dice for some breakout plays on the team’s first possession. Hunter grinded out a 14-yard burst followed by a 9-yard bulldozing run before Sines aired one out to his backfield general for a 34-yard score, inching the Eagles back into contention.
It would be Cumberland Valley’s only touchdown of the day.
Behind Manheim Central’s Judd Novak’s 304 passing yards, Owen Sensenig’s pair of receiving touchdowns and Justin Heffernan’s 101 stripes on the ground, the Barons drubbed the visiting Eagles Saturday morning on their home turf, in a game that was postponed Friday night due to lightning, winning 35-7.
“These guys have a lot of energy,” Eagles head coach Josh Oswalt said of his team. “There's a lot of exciting players on that sideline … I don't know what the heck happened.”
Novak came out firing on the Baron’s first drive, finding Sensenig for a quick six on a deep slant over the middle, Sensenig weaving to paydirt from 45 yards out. Holding the 7-0 advantage into the second quarter, Novak marshaled his offense on a 16-play, 90-yard drive, capping the possesion with a 1-yard flick to tight end Landon Watson. On the ensuing drive, which began on the Eagles’ 24, Novak struck for his third passing touchdown, connecting with Luke Lastinger in the left corner of the endzone, ballooning the Baron lead to 21.
With less than 1:30 remaining on the clock, the Barons tried once more to reach the scoreboard but a missed 22-yard field goal from Connor Caterbone held the edge at 21.
“I was very impressed with our line,” Central head coach Dave Hahn said of his guys in the trenches. “Our line was very youthful last year. This year, they played like a group of veterans that were just … I mean they picked up blitzes. They had a good game and I was proud of them.”
After Sines’ 34-yard heave to Hunter, the Barons responded immediately with 1:39 left in the third frame, tacking on another six with Novak floating a 34-yard pass to Sensenig for the duo’s second score of the day. The fourth quarter then belonged to Central’s workforce, Hefferman, as he pounded the rock down the Eagles’ throats, eventually eclipsing the 100-yard mark across 21 totes, crossing the promise land on a 1-yard dive for the Baron's final score.
Novak completed 24 of 31 pass attempts to complement his four touchdowns, tagging nine different Baron targets with a reception. Sensenig finished his afternoon with an unofficial seven haul-ins, 129 yards and the two scores. For CV, Sines compiled 84 stripes on seven of 14 attempts and Hunter broke loose for 32 yards on six touches.
Six sacks from the Barons also stymied the Eagles’ offensive flow.
“We didn't get pass protection calls, and it ended up obviously getting us," Oswalt said. "We were not discipline on the offensive line.”
The Eagles mastered the art of clean play with only one yellow hanky being tossed in their direction. On the other hand, Central totaled nine penalties, computing to 50 yards. CV was without Air Force Academy pledge Troy Collard due to an undisclosed injury.
Cumberland Valley aims to break even Friday, hosting Oswalt’s old program Central York. Manheim returns home to face Lancaster-Lebanon rival Hempfield.
“To play a team like Cumberland Valley and to play coach Oswalt, he does a good job. And you know, they're going to be a good team,” Hahn said. “This is coach's second year. He’s gonna build something special there.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports