HS Football: Manheim Central's prolific defense and passing game stymies Cumberland Valley en route to 35-7 win

Novak came out firing on the Baron’s first drive, finding Sensenig for a quick six on a deep slant over the middle, Sensenig weaving to paydirt from 45 yards out. Holding the 7-0 advantage into the second quarter, Novak marshaled his offense on a 16-play, 90-yard drive, capping the possesion with a 1-yard flick to tight end Landon Watson. On the ensuing drive, which began on the Eagles’ 24, Novak struck for his third passing touchdown, connecting with Luke Lastinger in the left corner of the endzone, ballooning the Baron lead to 21.

With less than 1:30 remaining on the clock, the Barons tried once more to reach the scoreboard but a missed 22-yard field goal from Connor Caterbone held the edge at 21.

“I was very impressed with our line,” Central head coach Dave Hahn said of his guys in the trenches. “Our line was very youthful last year. This year, they played like a group of veterans that were just … I mean they picked up blitzes. They had a good game and I was proud of them.”