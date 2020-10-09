HS Football: Led by QB Max Mosey, state power Central Dauphin roughs up Carlisle

The Herd responded with a dominant road win over Chambersburg, only to play in front of the socially distanced home crowd for the first time this season against a state power.

“It felt really good to be back home,” Carothers said. “Of course, the game didn’t go the way we wanted to, but it’s always good to play at home.”

“It’s just great to be playing and have the kids — when we were canceled with Exeter, that killed the kids mentally,” Herd head coach Brett Ickes said. “And they came back — they’re resilient kids, they’re great kids. It’s one of those things, and I told them, I said, ‘You know, we went down to Chambersburg with a great attitude and played our butts off, and obviously we were victorious. But the team tonight just wasn’t that same team tonight.’”

Neither team seemed in a particular hurry all game. Along with numerous penalties stifling drives and slowing the pace, the Rams showed no urgency to bury Carlisle, and the Herd sometimes opted for conservative play calls despite entering as multitouchdown underdogs with.

Carlisle went for it on a fourth-and-7 around midfield on its opening drive and converted. But later, facing third-and-17 in Rams territory, the Herd opted for a run that didn’t fool CD at all, losing 3 yards. Carlisle punted.