HS Football: Led by QB Max Mosey, state power Central Dauphin roughs up Carlisle

CARLISLE — Carlisle has a big, mauling line and a few athletes, especially at quarterback.
Too bad Central Dauphin has a bigger, stronger line and athletes galore.
That discrepancy was on full display Friday night at Carlisle’s Ken Millen Stadium. The Rams, a PIAA Class 6A contender this year, whitewashed the Thundering Herd 35-0 in the Herd’s home opener.
Despite a sluggish, uninspiring first half, CD still had almost total control for all 48 minutes.
The Rams racked up 368 yards — 221 on 25 carries and another 147 on 10-of-14 passing from quarterback Max Mosey. Carlisle turned the ball over twice on Ezeekai Thomas interceptions, nearly fumbled it away three other times, punted four times, and mustered just 112 yards.
“We just had execution [errors],” Carlisle senior lineman Jeremiah Carothers said. “We were off tonight. We had a couple different problems, but we’re gonna look at the film, we’re gonna analyze it, fix what we did wrong and come out better next week.
“They’re a tough team — No. 2 in the state I believe — so any time you’re going against competition like that it’s going to be tough.”
Carlisle was originally supposed to host Exeter Township two weeks ago in what would’ve been the season opener. But an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school district shut down all buildings and sports, leaving the Herd (1-1, 1-1 Commonwealth) to wait.
The Herd responded with a dominant road win over Chambersburg, only to play in front of the socially distanced home crowd for the first time this season against a state power.
“It felt really good to be back home,” Carothers said. “Of course, the game didn’t go the way we wanted to, but it’s always good to play at home.”
“It’s just great to be playing and have the kids — when we were canceled with Exeter, that killed the kids mentally,” Herd head coach Brett Ickes said. “And they came back — they’re resilient kids, they’re great kids. It’s one of those things, and I told them, I said, ‘You know, we went down to Chambersburg with a great attitude and played our butts off, and obviously we were victorious. But the team tonight just wasn’t that same team tonight.’”
Neither team seemed in a particular hurry all game. Along with numerous penalties stifling drives and slowing the pace, the Rams showed no urgency to bury Carlisle, and the Herd sometimes opted for conservative play calls despite entering as multitouchdown underdogs with.
Carlisle went for it on a fourth-and-7 around midfield on its opening drive and converted. But later, facing third-and-17 in Rams territory, the Herd opted for a run that didn’t fool CD at all, losing 3 yards. Carlisle punted.
The Rams (3-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) immediately scored on Timmy Smith’s 42-yard run. Then Max Mosey floated a pass to Shamily Joppy for a 14-yard score 10 seconds into the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. That remained the score at halftime with the Rams seemingly content to not push the pace despite clear physical disappointment by Mosey, who wanted to be more aggressive.
The Rams adjusted almost immediately after the intermission. Five plays into the opening drive, Mosey fired to Malachi Bowman for a 23-yard TD. After Thomas’s first interception on the ensuing drive, CD capitalized on Mosey’s perfectly thrown 30-yard pass to Juice Selby.
Mosey then turned the running clock on at the end of the very next drive — again set up by a Thomas pick — on a 5-yard TD run with 4:22 left in the third quarter.
The southpaw QB was sharp, finishing with three passing scores and the final one on the ground. He hit Bowman five times for 62 yards. Smith toted the rock eight times for 95 yards and a score.
Sean Smith led Carlisle with 21 carries for 23 yards. Thomas finished with 35 yards on 4-of-17 passing and another 33 stripes on six carries. Carothers added a sack.
“Central Dauphin as a team do the little things right all the time, and that’s something that we have to stress and just move forward with those kids,” Ickes said. “We just could not physically dominant that line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Carlisle doesn’t get much of a breather next week with a home date against State College.
