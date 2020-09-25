HS Football: It was a 'pretty weird' night, but Micah Brubaker's 4 combined TDs gave Mechanicsburg's season-opening win familiar feel

“Funny thing, my brother actually plays [where Early-Holton was],” Brubaker said. “And [Early-Holton] came in, and he had a great game.”

Mechanicsburg iced the game in the second half during a rugged 15-play, 99-yard drive following a crucial goal-line stand in which the Mustangs failed to score from inside the 5 on three straight plays.

“We just got into it, everybody hyping each other up, we playing hard,” Morris said of the defense’s second-improvements. “We had our talks, we gotta get into it, so we just started turning it up.”

Taylor Shearer earned the bulk of his 78 yards on the game-clinching drive, carrying the rock six times as the ‘Cats went to the ground on 14 of those 15 plays. The result: a 2-yard dash by Brubaker to put the game out of reach, 28-14, with 10:24 left to play.

“To me, if you’re able to run the ball 99 yards, there’s nothing more demoralizing than that in a game,” Rose said. “That was the best drive that I’ve seen in a long time that we’ve put together.”

“We’re still an explosive offense — our first drive was only three plays — but I feel like we also have that ability to take those short, 5-yard gains and go all the way down the field and score,” Brubaker said.