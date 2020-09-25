HS Football: It was a 'pretty weird' night, but Micah Brubaker's 4 combined TDs gave Mechanicsburg's season-opening win familiar feel

MECHANICSBURG — The crickets behind John H. Frederick Field were easy to pick out Friday night.
It wasn’t because of the football. No, Mechanicsburg gave the home crowd plenty of reason to celebrate with a 28-14 season-opening win over West Perry.
It’s just that the crowd — in this pandemic-rattled 2020 fall football season — was quaint and spread out. Such is life this year, the strangest the Wildcats and Mustangs may ever experience.
But other than the crickets and the somewhat empty stands, Friday’s Week 1 clash between Mid-Penn Colonial foes felt like your normal opener.
There were plenty of penalties, some electric plays and reasons for the victor to walk out of the stadium enthusiastic about a season that has been hanging in the balance for six months. At least for one night — and they hope more — they had football.
Winning football.
“It’s pretty weird, but it’s good to have some fans and you can hear everything,” ‘Cats senior defensive end/tight end Tyree Morris said.
“The weirdest thing was the crowd noise,” quarterback Micah Brubaker said. “I was yelling expecting them not to hear me, but it was, like, echoing in the background.”
“The boys, I think they were a little nervous actually, playing in front of the crowd like that again,” head coach Anthony Rose said. “But with the weather, under the lights, Friday night, it did start feeling a lot more like normal.”
It was a little of the old with a bit of new. Micah Brubaker again was electric, connecting on several big-strike plays. And the Wildcats also demonstrated an ability to string together the long, slow, methodical, run-first drive it lacked at times last year.
Brubaker was 12-of-14 and actually didn’t miss a man all night, throwing two interceptions on his only incompletions. The talented dual-threat QB tossed a pair of touchdowns to counter those mistakes and ran in two more, finishing with 231 yards passing and 25 on the ground. That, despite missing one of his favorite targets, twin brother Caleb, who was out with a leg injury and is “questionable” for next week.
It was vintage Brubaker.
After the Mustangs drove down the Wildcats’ throats on the opening drive, including pulling off a 23-yard run on a fake punt, to score the season’s first touchdown, Brubaker wasted little time.
Utilizing rollouts to get out danger, Brubaker connected with Rashawn Early-Holton for a 49-yard bomb, then hit Nick Morrison for a 20-yard pitch-and-catch, then ran it in from 5 yards out himself. In three plays, Mechanicsburg tied the game.
After his first interception, Brubaker then threw a beautifully placed pass to a sprinting Early-Holton, who took it the rest of the way 90 yards to paydirt to make it 14-7. Early-Holton finished with four receptions for 151 yards, while Morrison added six for 60.
“Funny thing, my brother actually plays [where Early-Holton was],” Brubaker said. “And [Early-Holton] came in, and he had a great game.”
Mechanicsburg iced the game in the second half during a rugged 15-play, 99-yard drive following a crucial goal-line stand in which the Mustangs failed to score from inside the 5 on three straight plays.
“We just got into it, everybody hyping each other up, we playing hard,” Morris said of the defense’s second-improvements. “We had our talks, we gotta get into it, so we just started turning it up.”
Taylor Shearer earned the bulk of his 78 yards on the game-clinching drive, carrying the rock six times as the ‘Cats went to the ground on 14 of those 15 plays. The result: a 2-yard dash by Brubaker to put the game out of reach, 28-14, with 10:24 left to play.
“To me, if you’re able to run the ball 99 yards, there’s nothing more demoralizing than that in a game,” Rose said. “That was the best drive that I’ve seen in a long time that we’ve put together.”
“We’re still an explosive offense — our first drive was only three plays — but I feel like we also have that ability to take those short, 5-yard gains and go all the way down the field and score,” Brubaker said.
Mechanicsburg certainly has issues to clean up. The Wildcats were tagged for 100 yards on 11 penalties, including three personal foul calls.
The Mustangs also caught the ‘Cats napping on special teams more than once, pulling off a fake punt for a big gain and later recovering a squib kick on a kickoff that was pushed back after the previous attempt went out of bounds.
Those mistakes won’t fly easily against a Shippensburg team that will be at home and surely smarting after a 22-20 upset loss at the hands of Waynesboro.
