HS Football: Hunting for a District 3 playoff berth, Carlisle prepares for clash with Altoona to headline Week 9 slate

A District 3 Class 6A playoff berth remains within reach of the Carlisle football team.

Currently holding the No. 9 seed in the 6A power rankings, the Thundering Herd find themselves on the outside looking in with the top eight schools in the 6A field receiving a playoff bid.

Needless to say, when Carlisle (5-3, 2-3 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) hosts division foe Altoona (4-4, 1-4) Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium, it’s a must-win type of game for the Herd, who visit Central Dauphin East to conclude their season next Friday.

“It’s big-time important because it's the next game for us, and we got to win this one to stay in the hunt,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said, “which, again, I talk to the kids all the time about. That's our next goal, to beat this next team, so we take it week by week by week and continuously focus on that next week.

“Yes, we understand that our goal is to make the playoffs and to make some noise in the playoffs, but, again, keeping the kids’ focus on week to week to week, that's our next goal. That's our next challenge. And that's how we've gone about it.”

Both Carlisle and Altoona feature their own rushing attacks complemented with a less-implemented aerial arsenal. The Mountain Lions have rushed for 1,762 yards on 345 carries across their eight-game slate. On the flip side, Carlisle boasts a four-headed running machine in Ezeekai Thomas, J.C. Smith, Marquise Miller and JaQueece Morell.

Ickes and Altoona skipper Vince Nedimyer Jr. are prepared for a brawl in the trenches.

“Me, personally, as the head coach, I always look to the offensive and defensive lines,” Nedimyer said. “That’s my favorite part of any football team. If you can control the offensive and defensive line, you're gonna have a pretty good chance to win the football game.”

Neither camp gained an advantage in their last two meetings. They’ve split the Commonwealth series 1-1. In 2019, the teams’ last face-off, the Herd came out on top 39-10.

Carlisle’s also aiming to punch its first district playoff ticket since 2015. Altoona’s already guaranteed a postseason seat in District 6’s 6A contingent.

Key players for Carlisle

Ezeekai Thomas, jr., ATH

Louis Shank, jr., QB-FS

Jeremiah Hargrove, so., CB-WR

Key players for Altoona

Ethan Stroup, sr., RB-LB

Aidan Steinbugl, sr., QB-FS

Alex Yost, jr., RB-FS

By the numbers

128 and 3: With lead tailback Ethan Stroup nursing an undisclosed injury last week against Central Dauphin, junior Alex Yost received the baton and capitalized on the uptick of snaps for Altoona. Across 17 carries, Yost bulldozed his way to 128 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns. The 128 stripes account for 68.4% of his season-total rushing yardage (187).

“They’re going to get off the ball offensively,” Ickes said of Altoona. “I mean, they're going to be very physical offensively and their offense is very meticulous. And in how we defend it, we have to play assignment football because they run the option, and they run it well.”

14: Piggybacking off the Mountain Lions’ success on the ground, Carlisle has also fortified its game on the defensive side of scrimmage. Through their last three contests, including a duet of games against State College and Central Dauphin, the Herd have limited their opposition to an average of 14 points per game. The premium of amount of points translated to a 2-1 stretch, with their lone loss being a three-point drop to Central Dauphin.

“With every week in the Mid-Penn, and I feel like a broken record on all the interviews that I do, we know we're going to get a physical game,” Nedimyer said. “They’re (Carlisle) well coached, they're going to be disciplined, and, you know, we're gonna have to be on it.”

21 and 87.5%: Whether it’s Yost or a healthy Stroup manning duties in the backfield Friday, Altoona will undoubtedly focus on running the ball, as it's been the key cog in the Mountain Lions' scoring throughout the season. Twenty-one of Altoona’s 24 offensive scores this fall have come via the ground (87.5%). Stroup and quarterback Aidan Steinbugl have struck pay dirt on a combined 14 trips down the field.

Quick hits

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley (3-5, 2-3) at Chambersburg (2-6, 0-5): Both teams enter their Week 9 clash looking to end losing streaks. The Eagles have dropped their last three while the Trojans have suffered losses in their last five. Chambersburg claimed a 20-10 victory when the two teams faced off last year.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff (6-2, 4-1) at Milton Hershey (3-5, 2-3): The Colts bounced back from a 56-0 drubbing at the hands of Bishop McDevitt with a 42-14 win over Palmyra last week. It was the third time in four games that Cedar Cliff had scored 28 points or more. Meanwhile, the Spartans have lost three of their last four and surrendered at least 27 points in each of their last four games.

Bishop McDevitt (6-1, 5-0) at Red Land (2-6, 2-3): The Crusaders are aiming for the top seed in the District 3 Class 4A playoff field with six straight wins. Meanwhile, the Patriots have alternated losses and wins for the last five weeks. McDevitt won last year’s meeting 42-3.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro (4-4, 2-3) at Shippensburg (8-0, 5-0): After a 3-1 start, the Panthers have dropped three of their last four games while the Greyhounds check in as one of six unbeaten teams in District 3. Shippensburg eked out a 25-22 victory when the two teams met last season. Anthony Smith scored two touchdowns for Shippensburg while East Pennsboro’s Sy Burgos collected 152 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Mechanicsburg (5-3, 2-2) at Waynesboro (6-2, 4-1): The Wildcats enter Week 9 riding a two-game win streak on a pair of single-digit victories over Greencastle-Antrim and Susquehanna Township. Meanwhile, the Indians have gone 6-1 over their last seven games, holding opponents to 14 points or fewer in five of those games. Mechanicsburg rolled to a 35-7 victory in last year’s head-to-head contest.

Northern (5-2, 3-1) at Susquehanna Township (0-8, 0-5): The Polar Bears have won three of four and have only allowed more than 14 points three times this season. They look to stay hot against a winless Susquehanna Township team that has played close games against East Pennsboro (21-14) and Mechanicsburg (21-12) in the last three weeks. Northern took a 30-24 decision when the teams faced off last year.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire (8-0, 3-0) at Big Spring (6-2, 2-1): The Rollers have outscored opponents 447-88 during their seasonlong win streak. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have won five of their last six. Steel-High defeated Big Spring 65-30 last year during its state championship campaign.

Camp Hill (3-5, 0-3) at Boiling Springs (7-1, 3-0): The Lions have dropped their last three contests by a combined score of 147-29 while the Bubblers have outscored opponents 165-66 during their current four-game win streak. Boiling Springs blanked Camp Hill 35-0 last year.

Trinity (3-4, 0-3) at Middletown (3-4, 1-2): The Shamrocks have dropped three straight games, allowing 34 points or more in each of the losses. Meanwhile, Middletown has lost three of its last four after surrendering the game-winning score to Boiling Springs late in the fourth quarter last week. The Blue Raiders earned a 49-14 victory at Trinity last year.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

