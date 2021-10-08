HS Football Highlights: Trinity takes Steel-High to the wire and other notes from Friday

Bouncing back from a Week 6 mercy-rule loss to Boiling Springs, Trinity went toe-to-toe with defending state champion Steelton-Highspire, falling 34-28 in a Mid-Penn Capital game Friday night at COBO Field in Camp Hill.

The Shamrocks (3-3, 0-2 Capital) turned a 19-7 deficit into a 28-19 halftime lead behind a pair of Tyler Rossi touchdowns and one from Ethan Notarfrancesco to complement stout defense against head coach Jordan Hill’s alma mater.

The Rollers (7-0, 3-0) had an answer, as Taeyon Bratton scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half to put Steel-High ahead with just under three minutes remaining.

Wildcats roar in second half: Trailing 10-7 to Greencastle-Antrim at the half, Mechanicsburg turned to the air. Jeff Lougee threw a pair of touchdowns to Seth Brubaker and Sam DeLuca. Parker Sample tacked on an insurance touchdown to help the Wildcats (4-3, 1-2) hold off the Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2).

Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff: Stone Saunders threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter, giving the Crusaders (5-1, 4-0) more than enough to hold on for their fifth straight victory. McDevitt racked up 469 yards of offense while Saunders completed eight of his 12 passes for 248 yards and five total touchdowns.