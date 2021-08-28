HS Football Highlights: Trinity gives new head coach 1st win, snaps losing streak

Tyler Rossi rushed for three touchdowns, Landon Kuntzelman passed for another, and Trinity ushered in the Jordan Hill head coaching era with a 34-14 win over visiting Delone Catholic Friday night in Camp Hill.
Santanna Young punctuated the Shamrocks’ win, which snapped their 10-game losing streak, with a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
After Rossi’s three rushing scores lifted Trinity to an early 21-7 lead, Kuntzelman hit Trey Weiand with a 29-yard touchdown pass, putting the Squires on their collective heels.
Burgos powers Panthers: Sy Burgos entered the season with high expectations as East Pennsboro’s high-octane running back, but he met them, and then some, in the Panthers’ 42-21 win over York Suburban. Burgos rushed for 366 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. He helped turn a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 lead with back-to-back 72-yard scores, after which East Pennsboro never looked back.
Eagles postponed: A swath of thunderstorm swept through the Midstate before Friday night’s scheduled kickoffs, postponing Cumberland Valley’s season opener at Manheim Central.
The delay pushed back the anticipated clash between District Three titans to 11 a.m. Saturday at Manheim’s Elden-Rettew Stadium. Despite 31 district titles between them, the two programs find themselves in need of early season momentum. Cumberland Valley seeks its first winning season since 2017 while Manheim Central went 3-5 last year.
Camp Hill cashes in: Defense led the way for the defending District Three Class 2A champions, as Camp Hill turned a pair of Fairfield fourth-quarter turnovers into 14 points, enough to pull away and hold on for a 20-14 victory at home. Christian Doi caught the first of two Peyton Shore touchdown passes to give the Lions a 6-0 lead that held through halftime. Luke Parise caught the other, two plays after a Knights’ fumble, and Doi added a second score on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Big Spring used several big plays and a solid defense to edge West Perry Friday night, 34-24…
Welcome back, Morris: After suffering a season-ending ACL injury during Cedar Cliff’s Week 1 game last year, senior running back Jontae Morris made his return, and an impact, in the Colts’ 56-35 win at Red Lion. Morris rushed 17 times for 151 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the second half to keep the Lions’ comeback attempt at bay.
Shippensburg beats the clock: Shippensburg’s opener against Hershey at Hershey Park Stadium was delayed by the weather, and the offense for both teams was delayed through most of the game. But with six seconds left on the clock, the Tucker Chamberlin dove into the endzone to give the Greyhounds a 6-0 victory.
Bonin takes the baton: Jordan Heisey left a pair of big shoes to fill as a two-year starting quarterback at Northern, but Timmy Bonin accomplished the feat in the Polar Bears’ 42-28 win over Red Land. Bonin led the Polar Bears with his feet, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and a touchdown, as well as his arm, completing six of nine pass attempts for 111 yards and two touchdowns.