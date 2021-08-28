HS Football Highlights: Trinity gives new head coach 1st win, snaps losing streak

Camp Hill cashes in: Defense led the way for the defending District Three Class 2A champions, as Camp Hill turned a pair of Fairfield fourth-quarter turnovers into 14 points, enough to pull away and hold on for a 20-14 victory at home. Christian Doi caught the first of two Peyton Shore touchdown passes to give the Lions a 6-0 lead that held through halftime. Luke Parise caught the other, two plays after a Knights’ fumble, and Doi added a second score on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Welcome back, Morris: After suffering a season-ending ACL injury during Cedar Cliff’s Week 1 game last year, senior running back Jontae Morris made his return, and an impact, in the Colts’ 56-35 win at Red Lion. Morris rushed 17 times for 151 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the second half to keep the Lions’ comeback attempt at bay.

Shippensburg beats the clock: Shippensburg’s opener against Hershey at Hershey Park Stadium was delayed by the weather, and the offense for both teams was delayed through most of the game. But with six seconds left on the clock, the Tucker Chamberlin dove into the endzone to give the Greyhounds a 6-0 victory.