HS Football Highlights: State College's Conrad Moore runs for 2 TDs, throws 2 more to beat Carlisle

A pair of Conrad Moore touchdowns in the third quarter provided the cushion State College needed to pull away from and hold off Carlisle in Monday's 38-29 Little Lions victory.

The rare Monday night game was a make-up for Friday's postponed contest due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19 involving someone near State College's program.

Moore scored four times in State College's last win before Friday's District 6 championship game against Altoona. But his last two, a 7-yard run and 11-yard pass to Jashaun Green, turned a 21-21 game into a 35-21 lead.

Moore also had two first-half scoring plays, hitting Green again for a 28-yard TD and running for a 3-yard score.

He finished with 105 rushing yards on 19 carries and 138 yards on 9-of-15 passing.

Ezeekai Thomas and Sean Smith provided nearly 250 rushing yards combined to keep the Thundering Herd (1-2, 1-2 Commonwealth) close. Smith scored on two short runs of 2 yards or less and finished with 104 stripes on 19 carries. Thomas, the dual-threat QB who was also 4-of-11 for 43 yards, rushed 19 times for 145 yards and a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter.