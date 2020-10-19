HS Football Highlights: State College's Conrad Moore runs for 2 TDs, throws 2 more to beat Carlisle

A pair of Conrad Moore touchdowns in the third quarter provided the cushion State College needed to pull away from and hold off Carlisle in Monday's 38-29 Little Lions victory.
The rare Monday night game was a make-up for Friday's postponed contest due to a presumed positive case of COVID-19 involving someone near State College's program.
Moore scored four times in State College's last win before Friday's District 6 championship game against Altoona. But his last two, a 7-yard run and 11-yard pass to Jashaun Green, turned a 21-21 game into a 35-21 lead.
Moore also had two first-half scoring plays, hitting Green again for a 28-yard TD and running for a 3-yard score.
He finished with 105 rushing yards on 19 carries and 138 yards on 9-of-15 passing.
Ezeekai Thomas and Sean Smith provided nearly 250 rushing yards combined to keep the Thundering Herd (1-2, 1-2 Commonwealth) close. Smith scored on two short runs of 2 yards or less and finished with 104 stripes on 19 carries. Thomas, the dual-threat QB who was also 4-of-11 for 43 yards, rushed 19 times for 145 yards and a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Braydon Keller scored Carlisle's other TD on a 6-yard plunge. Dresyn Green opened the game for the Little Lions with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown. Green finished with five receptions and 91 yards.
The Herd were hurt by two lost fumbles.
Carlisle now has four days to prepare for a road date with Cedar Cliff, a game added Monday after the Herd lost its matchup with Altoona due to the D6 championship.
