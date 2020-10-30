HS Football Highlights: Sean Smith follows up historic week with another 150-yard game, 2 TDs in Carlisle's shutout win

Led by a defensive line that allowed just 69 rushing yards and an offensive line that ground out 206 yards of its own, Carlisle popped visiting CD East 21-0 Friday night.

Fresh off his record-setting performance a week ago, senior running back Sean Smith provided a two-touchdown, 158-yard encore. He averaged 6.1 yards on 26 carries, and his two touchdowns covered 29 and 17 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Ezeekai Thomas put the finishing touchdowns on the victory with a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter. He finished with 48 yards on 10 carries.

Carlisle’s (3-2, 2-2 Commonwealth) defense forced four interceptions against Panthers quarterback Terrence Jackson-Copney, who finished 18-of-37 for 144 yards.