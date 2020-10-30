HS Football Highlights: Sean Smith follows up historic week with another 150-yard game, 2 TDs in Carlisle's shutout win

Led by a defensive line that allowed just 69 rushing yards and an offensive line that ground out 206 yards of its own, Carlisle popped visiting CD East 21-0 Friday night.
Fresh off his record-setting performance a week ago, senior running back Sean Smith provided a two-touchdown, 158-yard encore. He averaged 6.1 yards on 26 carries, and his two touchdowns covered 29 and 17 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Ezeekai Thomas put the finishing touchdowns on the victory with a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter. He finished with 48 yards on 10 carries.
Carlisle’s (3-2, 2-2 Commonwealth) defense forced four interceptions against Panthers quarterback Terrence Jackson-Copney, who finished 18-of-37 for 144 yards.
- Ethan Eisenberg tossed two touchdowns and Dillon Wakefield rushed for 155 yards in Big Spring’s 35-7 win over Halifax. Wakefield was dangerously efficient on just eight carries, averaging 19.4 yards and scoring four minutes in with a 21-yard run. QB Jack Shulenberger then ran in a 2-yard score minutes later, Grant Long added a pick-6 on the first play of the next quarter and Eisenberger tacked on second-quarter scores with a 74-yard strike to Caleb Massare and a 5-yard pass to Austin Long. The Bulldogs allowed just 56 yards on 20 carries. Eisenberg finished 4-of-9 for 105 yards, two TDs and an interception.
- Cedar Cliff played in its second overtime game in as many weeks, this time coming out ahead in a 32-29 thriller at Mifflin County. After Benjamen Yingling split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal on the Huskies’ possession in the first overtime, Gannon McMeans connected with Adam Enrico for a 10-yard game-winning TD. It capped a busy night for McMeans, who ran for scores of 16 and 1 yard and completed 10-of-15 passes for 86 stripes. The Colts also got 181 yards and a score from running back Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez. Isaiah Auman finished with 76 yards and a TD on seven carries. Enrico’s winning grab was his third of the night, finishing with 33 yards.
- The best Northern can do in the Mid-Penn Colonial is tie for the division title. That’s after Waynesboro upset the Polar Bears 22-0, holding their offense to just 78 total yards (56 rushing, 22 passing). The Polar Bears entered the night 5-0 tied with Mechanicsburg for the Colonial lead. Both teams will play in the District 3 playoffs next week. They could meet again Nov. 20 if they are knocked out, in a game that serves as the division championship. The Wildcats clinched a share of the Colonial with Friday’s 43-21 win over East Pennsboro.
- Dylan Rodenhaber rushed for two touchdowns and 141 yards in Red Land’s 35-17 road win over Twin Valley to improve to 3-3 on the season. Robenhaber found pay dirt from 4 and 34 yards out. Robert Rodgers and Roman Jensen also scored inside the 10-yard line, and Parker Lawler tossed a 25-yard TD. The Patriots forced four turnovers in the win.
—Sentinel Staff
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!