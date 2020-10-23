HS Football Highlights: Northern survives Susquehanna Township to stay in playoff picture

- Northern kept its playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 30-24 win in overtime Friday night over Susquehanna Township. Jordan Heisey scored on a 1-yard keeper in the extra frame, and the Polar Bears defense denied the Indians. Heisey finished with two rushing touchdowns and 101 yards on 14 carries, adding 124 yards on 6-of-12 passing. Zach Mowchan also scored twice in the fourth quarter from around 10 yards out, finishing with 51 rushing yards and 72 receiving. As of Friday night, the P-Bears are the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings. The rankings are unofficial until finalized Tuesday. If the rankings hold, Northern (5-0, 5-0 Colonial) will clinch the third spot in the classification out of four qualifiers and face second-seed Elco in the opener Nov. 6.
- Shippensburg upset Colonial upstart East Pennsboro 25-22, snapping the Panthers' three-game winning streak. Blue chip defensive end prospect Anthony Smith scored twice on 1-yard runs for the Greyhounds (2-3, 2-3 Colonial), and Zack Manning connected with Isaiah Houser for a 59-yard score with 2:57 left to secure the victory. Houser finished with a game-high three receptions for 136 yards and two TDs, including an earlier 70-yard strike. Manning was 12-of-21 for 210 yards, two TDs and a pick. Nathan Beam and Devin Wilson each rushed for 80-plus yards for the 'Hounds. The Panthers (3-2, 2-2 Colonial) got 152 yards and a TD on 15 totes from Sy Burgos, whose score briefly put EP ahead in the fourth quarter.
