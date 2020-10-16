HS Football Highlights: Northern, Shippensburg, East Pennsboro all pick up Mid-Penn Colonial wins

- Northern stayed neck-and-neck with neighborhood rival Mechanicsburg with its 34-27 win over Greencastle-Antrim, ensuring the Polar Bears remain tied atop the Mid-Penn Colonial standings. Mason Yohn drilled a pair of 30-plus-yard field goals, Jordan Heisey threw a touchdown, and Zach Beam, Zach Mowchan and Talon Belluscio all scored on short runs. C.J. Wagner finished with a team-high 95 yards on 12 carries.
- Shippensburg picked up its first win of the season 20-6 over West Perry. Devin Wilson scored twice on short runs, and Zach Manning added his own 1-yard plunge to hand West Perry its fourth straight loss. Wilson finished with 111 yards on 18 carries. Manning completed 8-of-16 passes for 103 stripes.
- Sy Burgos scored four times on runs of 8, 28, 12 and 69 yards to lift East Pennsboro to a 40-28 win over previously unbeaten Waynesboro. Burgos finished with seven carries and 116 yards, more than half of his touches ending in trips to the end zone. Devin Shepherd added 18 carries, 112 yards and a score, and Jacob Shermeyer wasn't left out with 22 carries, 91 yards and a TD in the Panthers' win.
- Over in Mid-Penn Keystone action, Red Land's defense suffocated Lower Dauphin in a 20-7 win. The Patriots forced two interceptions, and Parker Lawler took a blocked punt 19 yards for a second-quarter score. Gavin Feliciano had a busy game, nailing field goals of 37 and 27 yards. Dylan Rodenhaber ran 23 times for 114 yards in the win, and Roman Jensen hit Kaden Peiffer for an 8-yard score. Jensen finished a solid 11-of-17 for 134 yards, a TD and an interception.
- Cedar Cliff allowed a paltry 39 yards on 28 plays, stifling Palmyra in a 42-0 blowout win. The two-QB Colts rotation of Gannon McMeans and Ethan Dorrell finished a combined 14-of-21 for 159 yards and two TDs, while Zackariah Little led the ground attack with 13 carries, 72 yards and a score. McMeans ran in two other TDs. It was not a fun night for Cougars QB Seth Robertson, who was tackled for a safety in the first quarter and then threw a pick-6 to Trenten Smith Jr.
