HS Football Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Taylor Shearer slice apart Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg continues to wrack up dominating wins in the Mid-Penn Colonial.

The latest is came Friday night in a 48-0 thumping of Greencastle-Antrim, improving the surging Wildcats to 3-0 (3-0 Colonial), where they remain the division favorite.

Mechanicsburg outgained the Blue Devils by a whopping 495-57, produced 20 more first downs and forced an interception, the only turnover of the night.

All seven TDs they produced came on the ground. Micah Brubaker and Taylor Shearer took turns alternating on the first six of them — Brubaker scoring on runs of 8, 60 and 72 yards, and Shearer finding paydirt from 52, 12 and 12 yards out.

Brubaker had one of his best nights on the ground in his career, rushing 15 times for 223 yards. He added 29 more on 6-of-9 passing. Shearer was no slouch either, running 11 times for 127 stripes.

Mechanicsburg totaled 453 rushing yards when all was said and done.