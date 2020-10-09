HS Football Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Taylor Shearer slice apart Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg continues to wrack up dominating wins in the Mid-Penn Colonial.
The latest is came Friday night in a 48-0 thumping of Greencastle-Antrim, improving the surging Wildcats to 3-0 (3-0 Colonial), where they remain the division favorite.
Mechanicsburg outgained the Blue Devils by a whopping 495-57, produced 20 more first downs and forced an interception, the only turnover of the night.
All seven TDs they produced came on the ground. Micah Brubaker and Taylor Shearer took turns alternating on the first six of them — Brubaker scoring on runs of 8, 60 and 72 yards, and Shearer finding paydirt from 52, 12 and 12 yards out.
Brubaker had one of his best nights on the ground in his career, rushing 15 times for 223 yards. He added 29 more on 6-of-9 passing. Shearer was no slouch either, running 11 times for 127 stripes.
Mechanicsburg totaled 453 rushing yards when all was said and done.
- East Pennsboro popped visiting West Perry 38-21 for its first Colonial win of the season. Jacob Shermeyer scored twice for the Panthers (2-1, 1-1) on runs of 1 and 28 yards. East Penn went up 21-0 within the first 15 minutes on a Devin Shepherd 30-yard pick-6, Shermeyer’s goal-line plunge and a Zack Zeiders 5-yard TD run. Eli Puchalsky, who had 106 rushing yards, kept the Mustangs close with scoring trots of 1, 1 and 3 yards. Shermeyer finished with 105 yards on 16 carries, and Shepherd added 17 touches for 99 stripes.
- Kellan Walker rushed 20 times for 61 yards, exemplifying a tough night Cumberland Valley had in a 31-0 loss at State College. The Eagles (1-2, 1-2 Commonwealth) were without head coach Josh Oswalt, who was at home after the birth of his twins earlier this week. Isaac Sines was 8-of-23 passing for 79 yards.
HS Football: Defense makes big plays, Boiling Springs cruises past Big Spring in Battle of the Springs
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!