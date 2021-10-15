HS Football Highlights: Glenn Robinson scores 3 TDs for Mechanicsburg in win

Glenn Robinson rushed for three touchdowns Friday night, accounting for all of Mechanicsburg’s scores in a 21-12 win over Susquehanna Township at Memorial Park Stadium.

Robinson rushed four times for 41 total yards, punching in a pair of touchdowns and rushing for another from 35 yards out to give the Wildcats (5-3, 2-2 Colonial) a 21-6 lead in the first half.

The Wildcat defense held Township (0-8, 0-5) to 134 total yards.

Northern holds off Greencastle: Cole Bartram scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 2-yard fourth-quarter plunge that helped the Polar Bears ice a 24-13 win over visiting Mid-Penn Colonial foe Greencastle-Antrim. Bartram led the Polar Bears (5-2, 3-1 Colonial) with 63 receiving yards on one touchdown catch that gave Northern a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Talon Balluscio, who led the ‘Bears in rushing (10-113), doubled the lead in the second quarter with a 10-yard run to pay dirt.

The Blue Devils (3-5, 1-4) pulled within one before an extended Northern drive led to Bartram’s second score of the night that put the game away.

Shippensburg remains unbeaten: Trailing 14-6 in the second quarter, Shippensburg rattled off 42 straight points to defeat West Perry 48-14. The Greyhounds (8-0, 3-0 Colonial) stretched their unbeaten streak to 12 dating back to last season. The Mustangs (4-4, 2-3) answered an early Anthony Smith with a pair of Ian Goodling touchdown receptions.

Colts cruise past Palmyra: With 502 yards of offense, Cedar Cliff pulled away from Palmyra for a 42-14 victory. Jontae Morris accounted for three touchdowns for the Colts (6-2, 3-2 Keystone), scoring three times and collecting 219 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Ethan Dorrell completed 12 of his 17 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Cedar Cliff built a 28-0 lead before the Cougars (4-4, 3-2) scratched the scoreboard.

