HS Football Highlights: Elco blasts Northern in Class 4A semis; Cumberland Valley, Big Spring win in comeback fashion

Elco wasted little time putting Northern to bed Friday night, thumping the Polar Bears 42-7 in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals.

The third-ranked Polar Bears struggled much of the night. Jordan Heisey finished 12-of-26 passing for 134 yards and an 8-yard TD to Tyler Weary, who was good for 59 yards on five grabs.

The Raiders were firing on all cylinders, getting an 80-yard touchdown return from Jake Williams, who would score again on a 47-yard TD later in the game, off a blocked field goal to end the first half up 21-0. Luke Williams scored on runs of 64 and 5 yards in the second half.

No. 2 Elco will face No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg in next week's district championship.

The Polar Bears return to regular season action after this. They have a game Nov. 20 against Mechanicsburg for the Mid-Penn Colonial title.