HS Football Highlights: Elco blasts Northern in Class 4A semis; Cumberland Valley, Big Spring win in comeback fashion

Elco wasted little time putting Northern to bed Friday night, thumping the Polar Bears 42-7 in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals.
The third-ranked Polar Bears struggled much of the night. Jordan Heisey finished 12-of-26 passing for 134 yards and an 8-yard TD to Tyler Weary, who was good for 59 yards on five grabs.
The Raiders were firing on all cylinders, getting an 80-yard touchdown return from Jake Williams, who would score again on a 47-yard TD later in the game, off a blocked field goal to end the first half up 21-0. Luke Williams scored on runs of 64 and 5 yards in the second half.
No. 2 Elco will face No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg in next week's district championship.
The Polar Bears return to regular season action after this. They have a game Nov. 20 against Mechanicsburg for the Mid-Penn Colonial title.
- In other regular season action, Cumberland Valley ran its winning streak against Carlisle to 16 games, beating the Thundering Herd 20-14 in comeback fashion. Isaac Singes three a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner with 6:55 left in the game to Gavin Conklin. Sines finished 11-of-18 for 134 yards. The Herd went up 14-7 on a touchdown run from Sean Smith (1 yard) and a strike from Ezeekai Thomas to Jeremiah Hargrove (24 yards). Smith finished with 27 carries for 149 yards. Carlisle turned the ball over three times on fumbles.
- Dillon Wakefield scored on a 2-yard run to give Big Spring a 28-21 home victory in overtime over Susquenita. Ethan Eisenberg ran for a touchdown to tie it in the third quarter and tossed two TDs to Austin Long for 26 and 32 yards. Eisenberg finished 11-of-21 for 176 yards, two scores and an interception. Wakefield rushed 20 times for 105 yards.
- Greencastle-Antrim beat East Pennsboro 23-21 with nine points in the final minute, stunning the Panthers. Zack Cole hit Adam Root for a 17-yard score, but the two-point conversion run was stopped to make it 21-20 Panthers with 50 seconds left. But Nate Kirkwood drilled an 18-yard field goal with 18 seconds to finish the job for the Blue Devils. East Penn turned to Keith Oates under center. He finished 3-of-6 for 89 yards and a rushing and passing TD. Sy Burgos rushed eight times for 97 yards and a score in the loss.
