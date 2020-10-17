HS Football Highlights: Daniel Shuster's 412 passing yards outdone by Odell Greene's 275 rushing in Camp Hill's loss

Steel-High's high-octane offense went to the ground Saturday, winning a 36-26 afternoon shootout with Camp Hill.

Odell Greene ripped off 275 yards and four touchdowns (travelling 51, 17, 21 and 9 yards) on 31 carries as the Rollers rolled up 300 rushing yards in total. His final TD midway through the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.

Lions quarterback Daniel Shuster nearly matched Greene in explosiveness, firing for 412 stripes and four scores on 20-of-42 passing. The senior connected with four different receivers on those TDs, hitting Cam Ochs for a 62-yarder, Christian Doi for a 44-yarder, Grant Bayesa on a 45-yarder and Patrick Becker for a 28-yarder.

Ochs finished with a game-high five receptions for 174 yards.

But Shuster also tossed three interceptions, which cost Camp Hill (2-1, 1-1 Capital) against a Steel-High (4-0, 3-0 Capital) side proving to be the best small-school program in the Mid-Penn this year.

