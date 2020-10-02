HS Football Highlights: Cumberland Valley gives new coach first win with late stop; Carlisle's run game grinds out Chambersburg

CD East scores, CV with a HUGE 2pt conversion stop!! CV up 7-6 with 35 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/Wy3oGzWBIS— CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) October 3, 2020
- Isaac Sines’ 13-yard run and his extra point proved enough by the slimmest of margins as Cumberland Valley survived a late CD East effort for a 7-6 victory. Friday’s home-opening win is new coach Josh Oswalt’s first in charge of his alma mater. The Panthers nearly won the game in the final minutes after Myles Mims found Romeo Fleck for a 49-yard touchdown pass. But the Eagles stuffed the two-point conversion attempt, a run up the middle, with 35 seconds left to preserve the win. Sines replaced Alex Kovach under center this week and was 7-of-18 for 96 yards and an interception. He also led the Eagles with 12 carries and 31 yards. It was slim pickings for both offense, which combined for a measly 299 yards and three turnovers. Derik Sauve corralled four passes for 55 stripes.
- Carlisle’s season may have been delayed a week, but the Thundering Herd wasted little time picking up a win, popping Chambersburg 21-9 on the road. Sean Smith scored the season’s first touchdown on a 27-yard run to cap a 56-yard drive in the early goings. A Tanner Luther 42-yard field goal got the Trojans within 7-3 at halftime, at which point new sophomore QB Ezeekai Thomas had run for 104 yards on 14 totes. Smith then scored again in the second half, and Bradyon Keller added the insurance on a 19-yard sprint.
- Daniel Shuster threw three touchdowns to lead Camp Hill past Big Spring 28-14. Shuster impressed with 300 yards through the air on 16-of-29 passing, plus a pick. The biggest beneficiary was Christian Doi, who snagged four passes for 137 yards and two scores (30 and 68 yards). He also added an insurance score on a 9-yard plunge late. The Bulldogs briefly took a 7-0 lead in the first half on a Dillon Wakefield 5-yard run, but Camp Hill scored the next 14 points and never trailed again. Four turnovers burned the ‘Dogs, who managed just 166 yards of offense.
- Hershey pulled off an impressive upset, knocking off state-ranked Cedar Cliff 28-21 thanks to two late touchdown passes from Jackson Bouslough to erase a seven-point deficit. Bouslough connected with David Loyd for a 66-yard strike with 2:08 remaining to tie it, then hit Louis Corado from 69 out with 28 ticks remaining. The Colts seemed to have control in the third quarter after erasing their own 14-0 hole when Gannon McMeans tossed a TD to Jamir Reynolds-Vazquez and KC Robinson picked off Bouslough and took it to the house. Robinson then put the Colts ahead with five minutes left on an 18-yard scoring run, his only carry of the night. McMeans finished 20-of-35 for 127 yards but also three picks, and Reynolds-Vasquez ran 18 times for 71 stripes and grabbed five passes for 46 yards.
- Northern almost found itself in a shootout with West Perry, one it escaped 32-25. But QB Jordan Heisey used his legs on three separate occasions to provide the scoring punch the Polar Bears needed to fend off a Mustangs side that for the second straight week proved a pain in the rear. Heisey scored on scampers of 69, 1 and 14 yards, his last jaunt with 4:42 left the score that put the game out of reach. Heisey finished with a career-best 231 yards on 21 carries and added 99 yards on 7-of-14 passing. Marcus Quaker and Eli Puchalsky combined for 217 yards on 23-of-30 passing for the Mustangs, who got two field goals from Ian Goodling, including one from 40 yards out.
- Red Land bounced back from a last-second loss in the opener to beat Palmyra 29-21. Dylan Rodenhaber had himself a busy night, scoring on runs of 1, 2, 6 and 19 yards. Rodenhaber was a workhorse, plowing through the Cougars 33 times for 151 stripes. The only other points scored for the Patriots came off the leg of Gavin Feliciano, who connected on two extra points and a 22-yard field goal.
