HS Football Highlights: Carlisle cruises past Chambersburg and other notes from Friday

A 24-point first half helped Carlisle shake off its two-game losing streak and top Chambersburg, 34-7 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Friday at Carlisle.
Working on short rest after a loss at Harrisburg Saturday, the Thundering Herd (4-2, 1-2) built a 17-0 lead on a pair of touchdown runs, from Ezeekai Thomas and Marquise Miller, sandwiching a 34-yard Dirk Godjin field goal. After Isaiah Brumfield put the Trojans (2-4, 0-3) on the board, catching a touchdown pass from Jermere Jones (6/16, 77 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions), Carlisle answered when quarterback Louis Shank (4/9, 61, 1, 0) hit Matt Trolinger to bump the lead back up to 17 before halftime.
Miller led the Herd’s rushing attack with 122 yards and the touchdown on 13 carries. Jeremiah Hargrove intercepted two Chambersburg passes for a Carlisle defense that collected four interceptions total and recovered three Trojan fumbles.
Morris leads Cedar Cliff past Hershey: A pair of Jontae Morris second-half touchdowns made the difference for the Colts, as they pulled away for a 28-7 win over visiting Hershey. Morris, who led the Cedar Cliff (5-1, 3-0 Keystone) with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns, gave Cedar Cliff the lead with a 6-yard scoring burst with 8:02 to play. He added a 5-yard scoring scamper less than five minutes later, and quarterback Ethan Dorrell (8/17, 49 yards, 1 TD) completed a touchdown pass to Trenten Smith with 11 seconds remaining.
The Trojans (0-5, 0-3) had taken a 7-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first quarter on a 58-yard run from Marcus Sweeney. Morris answered with his first touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Northern continues to roll: For the second straight week, the Polar Bears put an opposing offense on ice, pulling away from visiting West Perry for a 31-14 victory. After a 39-7 loss to Spring Grove in Week 3 and a shutdown in Week 4, Northern (4-1 Colonial, 2-0) clamped down defensively, holding East Pennsboro to a safety in Week 5 and limiting the Mustangs (3-3, 1-2) to seven points through three quarters Friday.
On the other side of the ball, Northern’s Timmy Bonin completed nine of his 14 passes for 178 yards. He tossed two of his three touchdown passes in the first half to Mason Yohn, helping the Polar Bears build a comfortable 21-7 lead at the break.
Burgos gives East Pennsboro a boost: Sy Burgos rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Panthers stave off a challenge from visiting Susquehanna Township on a night that saw East Pennsboro collect every one of its 249 yards of offense on the ground.
Devin Shepherd, who led the Panthers (4-2, 2-1 Colonial) with 119 yards on 19 carries, erased an early 7-0 Susquehanna Township lead, scoring from 4 yards out. After the Indians (0-6, 0-3) regained the lead on Javon White’s second rushing touchdown of the night with 2:14 to play in the third quarter, Burgos broke off a 15-yard touchdown run with 7:15 remaining to even the score and scored the go-ahead touchdown from 67 yards out with 4:08 left, helping the Panthers pick up their third win in their last four games.