HS Football Highlights: Carlisle cruises past Chambersburg and other notes from Friday

The Trojans (0-5, 0-3) had taken a 7-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first quarter on a 58-yard run from Marcus Sweeney. Morris answered with his first touchdown run late in the second quarter.

Northern continues to roll: For the second straight week, the Polar Bears put an opposing offense on ice, pulling away from visiting West Perry for a 31-14 victory. After a 39-7 loss to Spring Grove in Week 3 and a shutdown in Week 4, Northern (4-1 Colonial, 2-0) clamped down defensively, holding East Pennsboro to a safety in Week 5 and limiting the Mustangs (3-3, 1-2) to seven points through three quarters Friday.

On the other side of the ball, Northern’s Timmy Bonin completed nine of his 14 passes for 178 yards. He tossed two of his three touchdown passes in the first half to Mason Yohn, helping the Polar Bears build a comfortable 21-7 lead at the break.

Burgos gives East Pennsboro a boost: Sy Burgos rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Panthers stave off a challenge from visiting Susquehanna Township on a night that saw East Pennsboro collect every one of its 249 yards of offense on the ground.