HS Football Highlights: Camp Hill wins rain-soaked rivalry game against Trinity

Drew Barnstetter’s third-quarter touchdown pass to Luke Parise was the only offense Camp Hill needed in a 7-0 win over rival Trinity in a rainy Mid-Penn Capital game at Siebert Park Friday.

The Lions (4-6, 1-4) snapped a six-game losing streak to wrap up the regular season, handing the Shamrocks (3-6, 0-5) their fifth straight loss after the improved Trinity team posted a 3-1 record under new head coach Jordan Hill.

Parise caught two passes from Barnstetter for 28 yards and the touchdown. He also kicked the extra point.

Defensively, Tommy Corbin was involved in 13 tackles for the Lions, who blanked their rivals in the rain.

The rain-slicked tracks across the region hampered offenses throughout Friday’s football slate. Elsewhere in the Capital Division, Middletown blanked Big Spring 7-0. Tajae Broadie’s 34-yard scamper in the third quarter was the difference for the Blue Radiers (5-4, 3-2) and helped cool off the Bulldogs (7-3, 3-2), who had won six of their previous seven games.

Field conditions also bogged down Northern in a 6-0 loss to Waynesboro in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division. Aiden Mencia scored the lone touchdown for the Indians (8-2, 6-1), who picked up their fifth straight victory. Waynesboro set up the touchdown by blocking a punt by the Polar Bears (6-3, 4-2), who suffered their first loss in three weeks.

No passing needed: A pair of touchdowns from J.D. Hunter, and a touchdown run and a field goal from Isaac Sines helped Cumberland Valley knock off Central Dauphin 24-17 in a game that saw zero passes completed between the two sides.

Sines kicked a go-ahead field goal for the Eagles (5-5, 4-3 Commonwealth) to give CV a 17-14 lead at the break. The Rams (5-3, 4-2) pulled even again with the foot of Ahren Stauffer before Hunter put Cumberland Valley ahead for good with Hunter’s second touchdown of the night, a 43-yard score.

Greyhounds finish 10-0: For the second time in three years, Shippensburg pitched a perfect 10-0 regular season, winning the Mid-Penn Colonial title outright with a 27-6 win at Greencastle-Antrim Thursday. Amari Kerr and Traevon Kater each eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark. The former also rushed for two touchdowns while the latter picked up one. Erby Weller also caught a pass from Tucker Chamberlin to open the scoring for the Greyhounds (10-0, 7-0). Austin Wyand put the Blue Devils (4-6, 2-7) on the board with a 93-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Colts cruise in regular-season finale: Jontae Morris rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and added a pick-six to help Cedar Cliff pull away from Mifflin County in the final game of the regular season. After first-quarter scores from Trenten Smith, Morris intercepted Mifflin County quarterback Jared Lyons for a defensive touchdown. The Colts (8-2, 6-1) amassed 336 total yards of offense to 47 for the Huskies (0-10, 0-7).

