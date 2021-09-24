HS Football Highlights: Boiling Springs, Big Spring keep rolling with commanding wins

Aidan Metzger rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, Joey Menke added two touchdowns and 99 yards on nine carries, and Colin Lunde passed for a pair of touchdowns, helping Boiling Springs bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 52-8 win over Susquenita Friday in Duncannon.

The Bubblers (4-1, 1-0 Mid-Penn Capital) trailed 8-7 in the first quarter before scoring 45 unanswered points. Lunde connected with Carson Garvey for his second touchdown pass of the evening to put Boiling Springs up 14-8 before Metzger and Menke scored two touchdowns each in the second quarter to bump the lead to 45-8 by the end of the first half.

Lunde finished 3-of-5 passing for 117 yards and the two touchdowns to one interception against the Blackhawks (2-2, 1-1).

Big Spring blasts James Buchanan: With 507 total yards of offense, Big Spring authored its third straight 60-point outing with a 64-6 win at James Buchanan. Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg completed all six of his pass attempts for 186 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions, connecting with Logan Schmidt, Connor Black and Andrew Witter for first-half touchdowns to help the Bulldogs (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mid-Penn Capital) build a 30-0 lead by halftime.