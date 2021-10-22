HS Football Highlights: Big Spring stuns Steel-High on Senior Night

Dillon Wakefield rushed for three touchdowns and caught one of Ethan Eisenberg’s three touchdown passes to help Big Spring break up Steelton-Highspire’s bid for another unbeaten season with a 49-14 Senior Night victory Friday in Newville.

Wakefield opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Eisenberg rushed for a touchdown and then hit Connor Black with a touchdown pass. The Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1 Mid-Penn Capital) also recorded a safety to take a 23-7 lead into the break.

Adding three more touchdowns in the second half, Wakefield helped the Bulldogs pull away from the Rollers (8-1, 3-1), the defending PIAA Class A champions.

Waynesboro stuns Mechanicsburg: Louie Lindsay’s pass to Brody Rhodes on the final play of the game pulled Waynesboro within one, and the Indians pulled off a successful two-point conversion to take a 21-20 victory over visiting Mechanicsburg.

Seth Brubaker had given the Wildcats (5-4, 2-3 Colonial) a 20-13 lead, scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 6:41 remaining. Mechanicsburg had trailed the Indians (7-2, 5-1) 13-6 before Jeff Lougee’s 3-yard rush evened the score. The Wildcats missed the extra point.

‘Hounds remain undefeated: Trailing through one quarter for the second straight week, Shippensburg scored 21 straight points to remain unbeaten with a 21-6 win over visiting East Pennsboro Friday night at Memorial Park. Anthony Smith punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Greyhounds (9-0, 6-0 Colonial) the lead with 8:21 to play in the second quarter, and Shippensburg never looked back, tacking on touchdown runs from Amari Kerr, who led the Greyhounds with 91 rushing yards, and Traevon Kater. Quarterback Tucker Chamberlin threw 5-for-10 for 71 yards and rushed five times for 5 yards. The Panthers fall to 4-5, 2-4.

Northern blanks Township: Five different Polar Bears scored touchdowns, and the Northern defense blanked Susquehanna Township, 35-0. Talon Balluscio’s 80-yard touchdown run gave the Bears (6-2, 4-1) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and it was all the Northern defense needed. Township (0-9, 0-6) remains winless.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0