HS Football Highlights: Big Spring pops James Buchanan; Cedar Cliff wins 2OT thriller on two-point stand

Cedar Cliff pushed Berks Catholic then topped the squares with a two-point conversion stop 35-34. The Colts stuffed Justin Small at the goal-line to ice it after Brad Hoffman scored on a 23-yard run to put BC down a point. Ramon Garcia’s 10-yard reception from Gannon McMeans, plus Derek Witmer’s PAT, gave Cedar Cliff the decisive points before the defensive stand. Berks Catholic struck first in the first quarter with a 16-yard run by Justin Small. The Colts immediately struck back with an 80-yard kickoff return by Jontae Morris, soon followed two minutes later by Trenten Smith receiving a 55-yard pass from Gannon McMeans into the end zone. The scoring went back and forth between the Saints and the Colts with Cedar Cliff holding a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter before a Christian Cacchione 9-yard run tied things up. Gannon McMeans (14-of-24) concluded the night with 190 yards, including three passing touchdowns and one rushing.