HS Football Highlights: Big Spring pops James Buchanan; Cedar Cliff wins 2OT thriller on two-point stand

- Big Spring welcomed James Buchanan back to the Mid-Penn Conference with a 20-6. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.The Bulldogs cemented the win with a 24 run by Dillon Wakefield in the final few minutes of the game. Wakefield ended the night with 101 yards rushed in 20 attempts with two touchdowns. Jack Shulenberger was the other scorer with 5 carries for 35 yards. Shulenberger also threw for 71 yards, completing 5-of-9 attempts.
- Northern couldn’t stop scoring against East Pennsboro during a 37-7 win in a Colonial Division matchup. Scoring was spread throughout the team as was the bulk of the rushing yards. Jordan Heisey ran 38 yards off 11 attempts with one touchdown. He also threw for 122 yards, completing nine of his 19 attempts with one interception. Talon Belluscio was ran five times for 31 stripes and a TD. Tayte McNair (4-23) and C.J. Wagner (9-15) also scored touchdowns.
Cedar Cliff pushed Berks Catholic then topped the squares with a two-point conversion stop 35-34. The Colts stuffed Justin Small at the goal-line to ice it after Brad Hoffman scored on a 23-yard run to put BC down a point. Ramon Garcia’s 10-yard reception from Gannon McMeans, plus Derek Witmer’s PAT, gave Cedar Cliff the decisive points before the defensive stand. Berks Catholic struck first in the first quarter with a 16-yard run by Justin Small. The Colts immediately struck back with an 80-yard kickoff return by Jontae Morris, soon followed two minutes later by Trenten Smith receiving a 55-yard pass from Gannon McMeans into the end zone. The scoring went back and forth between the Saints and the Colts with Cedar Cliff holding a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter before a Christian Cacchione 9-yard run tied things up. Gannon McMeans (14-of-24) concluded the night with 190 yards, including three passing touchdowns and one rushing.
