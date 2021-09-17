HS Football Highlights: Big Spring barrels to another 60-point performance

Ethan Eisenberg completed all five of his pass attempts for 186 yards and three touchdowns, Logan Schmidt rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on four carries, and Big Spring posted 60 points for the second straight week in a 60-20 win over Susquenita Friday night in Newville.

The Bulldogs (3-1) bolted to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on Schmidt touchdown runs of 62 yards and 35 yards, sandwiching Eisenberg’s first touchdown pass of the night, a 27-yard strike to Grant Hall, who caught a pair of touchdown passes and 122 yards on three receptions. Schmidt caught the other touchdown pass in a second quarter that saw the lead grow to 47-6 by halftime.

Colts win Shore Bowl: Tied 7-7 with rival Red Land through two quarters, Cedar Cliff scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to take a 28-7 lead en route to a 35-21 Shore Bowl victory, winning their ninth consecutive game in the series between the two teams. Jontae Morris opened the third and fourth quarters with rushing touchdowns in a night that saw him compile 230 yards and three total touchdowns on 26 carries. KC Robinson added a 47-yard fumble recovery touchdown for the Colts (1-0 Keystone, 3-1 overall). Quarterback Roman Jensen completed 19 of his 33 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a fourth-quarter comeback bid for the Patriots (0-1,