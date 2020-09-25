HS Football: Hershey completes comeback against Red Land in Week 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERSHEY — Nothing like a little late-game drama in Hershey to kick off the 2020 Mid-Penn Conference football season.

Trailing visiting Red Land by a touchdown and getting blanked the first half, Hershey dominated the final 24 minutes in every phase to nudge past the Patriots Friday night.

Senior kicker Joey Corado drilled a 22-yard field goal with only 10 seconds remaining to vault Hershey past Red Land 10-7.

Before paying a visit to the Trojans’ memorable final drive that set up Corado’s field goal, the biggest difference in the second half was Hershey’s defense.

Both defense’s were the stars of the game, but after getting shoved around a bit in the first half, Hershey’s defense slammed the door the final two quarters and limited Red Land to only 46 total yards.

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

