HS Football: Harrisburg downs visiting Carlisle 34-14 behind Kyle Williams' noteworthy game on the ground

With Harrisburg pinned deep in their own territory on its next trip on offense, Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove rushed at Lewis, stripping the ball, which Thomas Nelson alertly scooped up and waltzed 2 yards into the end zone to trim Harrisburg’s advantage to six at the half.

Out of the break, Harrisburg used the one-two punch of an overwhelming ground game and a suffocating defense to bolster its lead. Cougars running back Mahkai Hopkins plowed into the end zone from 3 yards on the first drive, Anthony Day intercepted a Louis Shank pass and ran it back 45 yards for the second score, and Lewis connected with a wide-open Justin Cook down the seam from 12 yards out to complete Harrisburg’s touchdown trifecta, swelling its lead to 27 points.

“I take my hat off to Harrisburg,” Ickes said. “You know, they're just constant, they never quit and they plow right through the game.”

With four seconds remaining in the contest, Ezeekai Thomas floated a 39-yard pass to Hargrove in between a pair of Harrisburg defenders for the Herd’s only offensive touchdown on the afternoon.

“We tried to run the ball and then when you get down, obviously you’ve got to throw the ball,” Ickes said. “So, it's just one of those things where they definitely were the better team today.”