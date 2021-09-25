HS Football: Harrisburg downs visiting Carlisle 34-14 behind Kyle Williams' noteworthy game on the ground

HARRISBURG — When Carlisle football’s Jeremiah Snyder snapped off runs of 15 and 28 yards to open Saturday afternoon’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between the Herd and host Harrisburg, it seemed the Cougars were in for a long day on the gridiron.
But when Carlisle turned to Snyder for a third straight carry, Harrisburg swarmed the Herd wide receiver and forced a fumble.
From that point forward, the pendulum swung in the Cougars’ favor, as they trounced visiting Carlisle, 34-14, with an unrelenting rushing attack at Severance Field.
“We just got careless with the ball, fumbled the ball," Carlisle coach Brett Ickes said, "and we had our opportunities. We made big plays. And the thing is that, against a good team, you’ve got to capitalize when you're inside the 20 [-yard line], inside the red zone.”
Harrisburg’s first touchdown didn’t come until under a minute remaining in the first quarter. Picking apart the Carlisle defense with barreling runs and short passes, the Cougars (4-1 overall, 1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth) capped their 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 10-yard screen pass between quarterback Zakii Lewis and Kyle Williams to grasp the 7-0 edge.
Carlisle’s ensuing possession resulted in a three-and-out, and the Cougars pieced together another 11-play drive, with Williams breaking loose for a 42-yard run and eventually accounting for the Harrisburg score, a 1-yard dive, ballooning the lead to 13 after a missed extra point.
With Harrisburg pinned deep in their own territory on its next trip on offense, Carlisle’s Jeremiah Hargrove rushed at Lewis, stripping the ball, which Thomas Nelson alertly scooped up and waltzed 2 yards into the end zone to trim Harrisburg’s advantage to six at the half.
Out of the break, Harrisburg used the one-two punch of an overwhelming ground game and a suffocating defense to bolster its lead. Cougars running back Mahkai Hopkins plowed into the end zone from 3 yards on the first drive, Anthony Day intercepted a Louis Shank pass and ran it back 45 yards for the second score, and Lewis connected with a wide-open Justin Cook down the seam from 12 yards out to complete Harrisburg’s touchdown trifecta, swelling its lead to 27 points.
“I take my hat off to Harrisburg,” Ickes said. “You know, they're just constant, they never quit and they plow right through the game.”
With four seconds remaining in the contest, Ezeekai Thomas floated a 39-yard pass to Hargrove in between a pair of Harrisburg defenders for the Herd’s only offensive touchdown on the afternoon.
“We tried to run the ball and then when you get down, obviously you’ve got to throw the ball,” Ickes said. “So, it's just one of those things where they definitely were the better team today.”
Five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles) haunted the Herd (3-2, 0-2). The pair of fumbles occurred when Carlisle was in the red zone. Harrisburg threw one interception.
On the stat sheet, Williams was Harrisburg’s do-it-all man, as he rushed for 163 yards across 17 carries and snagged nine receptions for 90 stripes through the air. Despite the early fumble, Snyder kicked up grass for 65 yards on five carries, while Hargrove paced the Herd with three catches for 61 yards and the score.
Carlisle aims to bounce back Friday, hosting Chambersburg. The Cougars visit Altoona, who dropped a 27-14 contest to Cumberland Valley Friday night.
“We're gonna go back to the drawing board and we're gonna fix our mistakes,” Ickes said. “With the kids, what I got to get through their heads is, ‘They're still in this.’ There's so much more for us to play with sitting at 3-2. It can go any way right now.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports