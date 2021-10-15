HS Football: Harrisburg charges past Cumberland Valley, 45-7

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth’s top team, the Harrisburg Cougars used a strong passing game and an opportunistic defense to hand Cumberland Valley a 45-6 mercy rule loss at Chapman Field Friday night.

Harrisburg (7-1, 4-0 Commonwealth) held the Eagles to minimal yards in the first quarter, opening up a 13-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Lee to Kyle Williams and a Mahkai Hopkins 5-yard run after a fumble recovery.

Nayquann Prather scored twice in the second quarter for the Cougars on 1 and 7-yard runs after the defense forced the Eagles to punt.

Cumberland Valley (3-5, 2-3) struggled to run the ball in the opening half, rushing 12 times for -9 yards, as Harrisburg bottled up quarterback Isaac Sines and running back Bryce Staretz. The Cougar linebackers were in pursuit of both each time they touched the ball.

After Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt called upon quarterback Kaden Schoenly, the freshman completed his first pass to Adam Somerville for 25 yards. Foreshadowing what was going to happen, the pass went right through the hands of a Cougar defensive back into Somerville’s hands

Harrisburg later returned two interceptions for touchdowns, one a 102-yard return by Justin Cook and the other a 42-yard score by Kymir Williams. Hopkins also added a 58-yard fumble return for a score, giving the Cougars three defensive touchdowns.

The Eagles finally got on the board during the mercy rule clock by churning out a 13-play drive, anchored by Staretz and J.D. Hunter. Hunter banged the pigskin in from 4 yards out for the tally. Staretz ran 19 times for 73 tough yards.

The Eagle quarterbacks completed 6 of 22 passes for 113 yards and the three interceptions.

“We are still a young team trying to go from a Wing-T quarterback to our offense,” Oswalt said. “Isaac is a very good quarterback, and Kaden Schoenly is a very good quarterback, and we will continue to move forward. We saw some good things out of our team tonight, despite the score. We still have a shot at the playoffs, but we need to win the last two games and see what happens.”

The Eagles visit Chambersburg and host Central Dauphin to round out their schedule. Meanwhile, Harrisburg hosts State College after picking up its fourth straight win Friday.

“Up 13-0, it didn’t change our mindset, because we had a game plan and our kids stuck to it,” Cougar coach Calvin Everett said. “I wasn’t concerned about the score at the end. I was just glad to get some of our younger kids in the game and get them some playing time.”

