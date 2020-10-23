HS Football: Garvey brothers wreck havoc on Camp Hill, send Boiling Springs to districts with shutout win

Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow called it “one of those nights” where everything goes wrong and a team has to just put it behind them. He said Plans A, B and C never worked.

“Yeah, they definitely beat us. There’s no if, ands or buts about that,” he said. “They just drove the ball down our throats, and we couldn’t put a drive together.”

The Lions also entered the game needing a win to clinch a Class 2A playoff spot. The loss could’ve doomed them, but a series of fortunate events might have saved them.

Camp Hill sits No. 2 through Friday night and will face No. 1 York Catholic in the Nov. 6 final if the rankings hold. York Catholic lost 28-10 to Delone Catholic, then Columbia dropped to No. 3 after a 42-13 loss to Elco, and finally Newport dropped a 44-21 game to Line Mountain to wind up fourth in the power rankings. Newport plays Susquehanna Township on Monday as well.

The District 3 power rankings will be finalized Tuesday. All results are unofficial until then.

Bigelow said the Lions would not play Trinity Oct. 30 before that game and instead rest up if they do qualify. It is a matter of health. He said the team suited up just 18 players against the Bubblers.