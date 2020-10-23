HS Football: Garvey brothers wreak havoc on Camp Hill, send Boiling Springs to districts with shutout win

The turnaround is complete.
The 2020 regular season — the weird, contorted version of it — began with Boiling Springs’ ending an 11-game losing streak. And now the regular season ends with the Bubblers having clinched a District 3 Class 3A playoff spot.
Friday night’s 35-0 dismantling of Camp Hill capped a remarkable 180 for the Bubblers program, who last year went 0-10. They are 4-1 (4-1 Capital) and heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“This year, we want this,” said senior Patrick Garvey during a phone interview, one of the Bubblers’ heroes at Camp Hill’s Siebert Park. “This is the year.”
“They celebrated tonight [in the postgame huddle] because they turned things and we’re going to the playoffs,” Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell said.
If Friday night’s District 3 power rankings hold — they are unofficial until Tuesday — the No. 3 Bubblers will rematch No. 2 Middletown on Oct. 30, two weeks after the Blue Raiders handed Bubbletown its only loss. Top seed Wyomissing would host fourth-ranked Bermudian Springs.
Zell has seen the turnaround from start to finish now, after taking over the program before the 2018 season. His team went 3-7 that year, then 0-10 and now 4-1.
“I’m pretty happy,” he said.
As he should be.
Boiling Springs played a complete game from start to finish. Four players rushed for at least 50 yards in a Wing-T scheme that is clicking on all cylinders, and the Garvey brothers tormented the Lions’ offense and special teams.
Older brother Patrick returned the second Lions punt of the night 81 yards to the house, sprinting down the left sideline before breaking a pair of tackles in the last 10 yards to finish off the job. That made it 14-0 with seconds left in the first quarter.
Then younger brother Carson, a junior, leaped in front of a Daniel Shuster pass and sprinted 34-yards for the pick-6 to make it 28-0.
Patrick then put the finishing touches on the festivities, hauling in a 34-yard reception, the Bubblers’ only completion of the night, on a fourth-and-8 pass late in the third quarter to make it 35-0 and trip the running clock.
On his punt-return score, Patrick said: “I caught the ball, and I just saw a lane to the left, and I hit it.”
On his brother’s pick-6: “I know he likes taking the ball to the house every chance he gets.”
Patrick also recorded a fumble recovery off a Colin Bush strip that killed one of several Lions drives.
HS Football: Despite 5-0 record, Mechanicsburg not guaranteed district playoff berth after win over Waynesboro
Camp Hill head coach Tim Bigelow called it “one of those nights” where everything goes wrong and a team has to just put it behind them. He said Plans A, B and C never worked.
“Yeah, they definitely beat us. There’s no if, ands or buts about that,” he said. “They just drove the ball down our throats, and we couldn’t put a drive together.”
The Lions also entered the game needing a win to clinch a Class 2A playoff spot. The loss could’ve doomed them, but a series of fortunate events might have saved them.
Camp Hill sits No. 2 through Friday night and will face No. 1 York Catholic in the Nov. 6 final if the rankings hold. York Catholic lost 28-10 to Delone Catholic, then Columbia dropped to No. 3 after a 42-13 loss to Elco, and finally Newport dropped a 44-21 game to Line Mountain to wind up fourth in the power rankings. Newport plays Susquehanna Township on Monday as well.
The District 3 power rankings will be finalized Tuesday. All results are unofficial until then.
Bigelow said the Lions would not play Trinity Oct. 30 before that game and instead rest up if they do qualify. It is a matter of health. He said the team suited up just 18 players against the Bubblers.
Boiling Springs’ four-headed rushing attack produced a well-balanced night with Aidan Metzger (10 carries, 68 yards), Joey Menke (8-62), De’Von James (10-54) and Jack Laing (8-71) leading the way for a team that piled up 45 carries and 277 stripes. QB Colin Lunde scored twice from inside 2 yards.
The defense hounded Daniel Shuster, sacking him three times and forcing three picks. He finished with 166 yards on 16-of-33 passing. Camp Hill lost a yard on nine carries.
“Our defensive line played supremely well,” Patrick Garvey said. “We kept the quarterback in check. … They did what we needed to do to win.”
