HS Football: Garvey brothers wreak havoc on Camp Hill, send Boiling Springs to districts with shutout win

Boiling Springs played a complete game from start to finish. Four players rushed for at least 50 yards in a Wing-T scheme that is clicking on all cylinders, and the Garvey brothers tormented the Lions’ offense and special teams.

Older brother Patrick returned the second Lions punt of the night 81 yards to the house, sprinting down the left sideline before breaking a pair of tackles in the last 10 yards to finish off the job. That made it 14-0 with seconds left in the first quarter.

Then younger brother Carson, a junior, leaped in front of a Daniel Shuster pass and sprinted 34-yards for the pick-6 to make it 28-0.

Patrick then put the finishing touches on the festivities, hauling in a 34-yard reception, the Bubblers’ only completion of the night, on a fourth-and-8 pass late in the third quarter to make it 35-0 and trip the running clock.

On his punt-return score, Patrick said: “I caught the ball, and I just saw a lane to the left, and I hit it.”

On his brother’s pick-6: “I know he likes taking the ball to the house every chance he gets.”

Patrick also recorded a fumble recovery off a Colin Bush strip that killed one of several Lions drives.