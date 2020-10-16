HS Football: Friday's Carlisle game canceled due to presumed positive COVID-19 case at State College

Almost five hours before it was set to kick off, State College announced it will not be traveling to Carlisle to face the Thundering Herd in a Week 4 football game.

According to a screenshot Facebook post from Little Lions head coach Matt Lintal, there is a presumed positive case of COVID-19 "with a person who has been in close contact with the team."

Lintal's post went on to say: "This person has been tested and is in quarantine but we will not have test results in time to play today. Therefore, in consultation with our health and safety team, we have decided to postpone our game tonight. While disappointing, our hope is to play the game in the next couple of days."

Carlisle athletic director George Null confirmed the news to The Sentinel shortly after.

"They are unable to travel to us today," Null said.

Null said within the next 12-24 hours Carlisle expects to find out if the game will be rescheduled, potentially to some time in the next few days.

State College, a perennial District 6 championship contender, is in a precarious position. The District 6 Class 6A championship game is scheduled for Oct. 23-24 weekend.

