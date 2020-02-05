HS Football: Former Mechanicsburg WR/DB Joseph Bruno heading to Penn State

Former Mechanicsburg speedster Joseph Bruno is returning to the Keystone State.

The dynamic receiver and defensive back, as well as one of the state's best track sprinters, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State to play with the Nittany Lions in the fall.

Bruno transferred out of Mechanicsburg after his junior year. He originally opted for Bishop McDevitt, but when Mechanicsburg challenged his transfer, he opted instead to follow his dad to Maryland. There, he played for Northwest High School, joining a team that made the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A championship game this fall.

Bruno, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior had multiple Division I offers, including from Maryland. But he's opting for the PWO route, he confirmed, with his home-state school.

"Penn State has easily the greatest pride for football than any other team in the country and it shows," he said via Twitter direct message. "To the facilities, and the care they have for football is unlike any other school. Not only that but being a consistent top 10 team in the country makes it all the more worth it. And you get a pretty nice degree that’ll take you anywhere when you graduate.