HS Football: Former Mechanicsburg WR/DB Joseph Bruno heading to Penn State

Former Mechanicsburg speedster Joseph Bruno is returning to the Keystone State.
The dynamic receiver and defensive back, as well as one of the state's best track sprinters, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State to play with the Nittany Lions in the fall.
Bruno transferred out of Mechanicsburg after his junior year. He originally opted for Bishop McDevitt, but when Mechanicsburg challenged his transfer, he opted instead to follow his dad to Maryland. There, he played for Northwest High School, joining a team that made the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A championship game this fall.
Bruno, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior had multiple Division I offers, including from Maryland. But he's opting for the PWO route, he confirmed, with his home-state school.
Penn State is home...🦁🤍 #WeAre20 @coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU @SportsByBLinder pic.twitter.com/EqboSqcBBW— Joseph Bruno (@josephb2201) February 5, 2020
"Penn State has easily the greatest pride for football than any other team in the country and it shows," he said via Twitter direct message. "To the facilities, and the care they have for football is unlike any other school. Not only that but being a consistent top 10 team in the country makes it all the more worth it. And you get a pretty nice degree that’ll take you anywhere when you graduate.
"The PWO made sense for me because my recruiting process was already an uphill battle from the start of my football career — from being injured and missing weeks on end my [freshman through junior] years, and being a part of a program where we didn’t know what head coach we’d have next week. Making a name on an 0-10 team, with kids quitting weekly, was tough. Although not impossible, but definitely made things harder than it should have been. Regardless, everything is earned not given. I’m ready to finally show what I have to offer. PSU gave me a hail mary pass and I’m gonna run with it. Once in a lifetime opportunity."
Bruno said the Nittany Lions are going to slot him in as a running back to start, but they did discuss moving him around in the coming years if needed — including safety.
He ran for 605 yards, had 201 receiving and totaled eight touchdowns in his final season with Mechanicsburg, a year in which he missed several weeks with a broken finger and was converted to running back after his return.
He won two sprint PIAA track and field medals in May.
