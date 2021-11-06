 Skip to main content
HS Football: Final scores, coverage recap of Friday's District 3 playoff openers

Boiling Springs Lancaster Catholic 8

Boiling Springs' Aidan Metzger, center, is stopped by a host of Lancaster Catholic's players during the second quarter in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Ecker Field, Boiling Springs.

Big Spring's Ethan Eisenberg and Dillon Wakefield talk about what it means to make district playoffs. The 2021 Bulldogs are just the second team in program history to earn a district postseason berth. 

Five Sentinel-area high school football teams opened the postseason schedule Friday.

All five advanced to the next round of their respective District 3 brackets.

Big Spring and Boiling Springs captured historic victories. The Bulldogs earned their program's first playoff win while the Bubblers tasted victory at home for the first time as a program.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

CLASS 6A (Quarterfinals)

Carlisle at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

CLASS 5A (First Round)

Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16 

Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18 

CLASS 4A (First Round)

Northern 28, Octorara 22

Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35 | game story

CLASS 3A (Quarterfinals)

Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10 | game story | photo gallery

