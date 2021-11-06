HS Football: Final scores, coverage recap of Friday's District 3 playoff openers

Five Sentinel-area high school football teams opened the postseason schedule Friday.
All five advanced to the next round of their respective District 3 brackets.
Big Spring and Boiling Springs captured historic victories. The Bulldogs earned their program's first playoff win while the Bubblers tasted victory at home for the first time as a program.
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
CLASS 6A (Quarterfinals)
Carlisle at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
CLASS 5A (First Round)
Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16
Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18
CLASS 4A (First Round)
Northern 28, Octorara 22
Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35 | game story
CLASS 3A (Quarterfinals)
Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10 | game story | photo gallery