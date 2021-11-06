HS Football: Final scores, coverage recap of Friday's District 3 playoff openers

Five Sentinel-area high school football teams opened the postseason schedule Friday.

All five advanced to the next round of their respective District 3 brackets.

Big Spring and Boiling Springs captured historic victories. The Bulldogs earned their program's first playoff win while the Bubblers tasted victory at home for the first time as a program.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

CLASS 6A (Quarterfinals)

Carlisle at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

CLASS 5A (First Round)

Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16

Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18

CLASS 4A (First Round)

Northern 28, Octorara 22

Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35 | game story

CLASS 3A (Quarterfinals)

Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10 | game story | photo gallery

