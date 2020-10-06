 Skip to main content
HS Football: Fans vote for Big Spring at Boiling Springs for Sentinel Game of the Week
Trinity Boiling Springs Football 8

Boiling Springs’ Colin Lunde, left, hands the ball off to De’Von James during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Trinity Friday at Trinity High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Big Spring's run defense meets Boiling Springs' powerful run defense.

Unstoppable force. Meet immovable object.

That's the matchup for our Week 3 Sentinel Game of the Week, with nearly 60% of fans voted for this week. It's a worthy choice, putting two longtime neighborhood rivals in the recently christened Battle of the Springs. 

Big Spring (1-1, 0-1 Colonial) will take on a suddenly dangerous Boiling Springs (2-0, 1-0 Colonial), which has dominated in its first two wins since 2018. 

That matchup easily handed year-long favorite Mechanicsburg a polling loss. The Wildcats' matchup with Greencastle-Antrim picked up 197 votes, compared to the Springses' 370.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle finished with 53, and Cumberland Valley's trip to State College garnered 15 votes. 

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Big Spring-Boiling Springs. The Sentinel will have coverage of this game Friday night, in Saturday's paper.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

