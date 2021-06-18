HS Football: Family first, family focus as Jordan Hill steps in to lead the Trinity football program

More than football

Banking on a then-29-year-old with zero head coaching experience to resurrect a program that hasn’t produced a winning season since halfway through the Obama presidency might seem like a strange call for the Trinity decision-makers, including principal John Cominsky and athletic director Gary Bricker. But hiring Hill doesn’t just mean hiring a man with “Super Bowl winner” and “Penn State captain” on his resume. Hill also brings that feeling of family. “My dad and my uncle worked their tails off,” Lloyd Hill said of Fred and Larry Hill, Jordan’s uncle and father, respectively. Lloyd also has served as a football coach, most recently at Harrisburg, and, much like his cousin, works closely with area youth. “We were blessed with fathers in our lives,” Lloyd continued. “Some in Steelton don’t always know what that’s like, so we strive to be that father figure or shining light for somebody.” Cristen, while admitting it will be weird when Trinity matches up with Steel-High for the first time this fall — “It’s going to be difficult, but I always gotta root for the husband!” — said she’s not seen Jordan this excited and motivated about a job in a long time. She feels like he’s found his niche, she said. Millberry, who will coach wide receivers at Trinity, said Hill’s even-keeled attitude makes him a perfect leader. The assistants, the bulk of whom claim either Steel-High or Trinity roots, can handle the rah-rah, Millberry said. “We’re not respected. We haven’t won games. We haven’t done anything to earn respect,” Millberry said. “I love it, though. We’ll give the kids the type of chip I had when I was a kid. We’re the underdogs.” Assadinia and Hill have become best friends over these last couple of years, so much so that the former Penn State rugby star is leaving his previous profession to join Hill at Trinity, where he will soon become the director of strength and conditioning for the entire athletic program. So, when he says he’d run through a wall for Hill, the only exaggeration is the wall. He’ll actually run through the door to build something with him. “He’s accomplished all these things. He’s gone to the pinnacle, the Super Bowl. But that ends,” Assadinia said. “For him, the biggest piece is what his impact is on other people and what his reach is for other people. That’s the way he’s wired. “This guy has accomplished so much on the football field, but at the end of the day, Jordan Hill the football player is just a small portion of who he is.”