HS Football: Ethan Dorrell's late game heroics propel Cedar Cliff past Cocalico 33-27, improving Colts' season to 2-0

The emotional waves rolled and receded throughout four quarters of football Thursday night at West Shore Stadium, as Cedar Cliff and visiting Cocalico traded runs and scores, game-breaking plays and back-breaking penalties.

But on the evening’s final emotional wave in the game’s final minute, Cedar Cliff quarterback Ethan Dorrell faked a hand-off to his left, rolled to his right and flicked a pass toward the back of the end zone, where KC Robinson hauled it in. Moments later, Dorrell connected with Jontae Morris for the two-point conversion. And 49 seconds later on the game clock, the Colts walked off the field with a 33-27 victory.

‘He made some great throws down the stretch,” Cedar Cliff coach Colin Gillen said of Dorrell, who threw for four touchdowns Thursday. “His resilience has been awesome.”

Dorrell and the Colts (2-0) channeled the resilience throughout the evening, shaking off the emotions and frustrations of watching three of their touchdown plays called off the board in the first half due to penalties. They managed to take a 12-6 lead into halftime on two Derek Witmer field goals and Dorrell’s first touchdown pass to Isaiah Maisonet.

