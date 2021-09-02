HS Football: Ethan Dorrell's late game heroics propel Cedar Cliff past Cocalico 33-27, improving Colts' season to 2-0

The emotional waves rolled and receded throughout four quarters of football Thursday night at West Shore Stadium, as Cedar Cliff and visiting Cocalico traded runs and scores, game-breaking plays and back-breaking penalties.
But on the evening’s final emotional wave in the game’s final minute, Cedar Cliff quarterback Ethan Dorrell faked a hand-off to his left, rolled to his right and flicked a pass toward the back of the end zone, where KC Robinson hauled it in. Moments later, Dorrell connected with Jontae Morris for the two-point conversion. And 49 seconds later on the game clock, the Colts walked off the field with a 33-27 victory.
‘He made some great throws down the stretch,” Cedar Cliff coach Colin Gillen said of Dorrell, who threw for four touchdowns Thursday. “His resilience has been awesome.”
Dorrell and the Colts (2-0) channeled the resilience throughout the evening, shaking off the emotions and frustrations of watching three of their touchdown plays called off the board in the first half due to penalties. They managed to take a 12-6 lead into halftime on two Derek Witmer field goals and Dorrell’s first touchdown pass to Isaiah Maisonet.
But the Eagles (1-1) charged into the third quarter with their vaunted veer offense. After the teams traded third-quarter touchdowns, Cocalico seized the lead on a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Blayke Taddei on the next possession, after the Colts forced Cocalico into a third-and-1, the Eagles’ Anthony Bourassa broke through for a 59-yard touchdown run to give Cocalico an eight-point lead, their largest of the night.
“They have a great answer sheet,” Gillen said of the Eagles. “No matter how we defend them, they have an answer. In the first half, we stop them for a while, and they make adjustments. Then we make adjustments. It’s kind of a chess match.”
The Colts cut into the lead, establishing a run game through Jontae Morris and complementing it with a pair of Dorrell touchdown passes on play action, first to Trenten Smith to shrink the deficit to two, and then the pass to Robinson that put Cedar Cliff ahead in the game’s final minute.
Cocalico’s final drive stalled out with penalties, which plagued both teams throughout the night to the tune of 24 combined infractions for 216 yards.
But the Colts swam through the sea of penalties, through the waves of emotion, and carried home a win.
‘’It was just a matter of who had the marker last,” Gillen said. “And luckily, we had the marker last. We were able to drive down and get that score.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross