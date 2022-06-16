 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS Football

HS Football: Eric Depew named Red Land head coach for 2022 season

Big Spring Red Land Scrimmage 3

Red Land scrimmages against Big Spring in August 2021. 

 Sentinel File

Eric Depew is Red Land’s head football coach for the 2022 season.

According to a post from Red Land athletics' Twitter account, Depew, a 1989 Red Land graduate and former defensive coordinator at the school, was named the skipper of the Patriot program Thursday night. Depew stepped down from the head coaching position at York Catholic June 10 after 10 seasons with the Fighting Irish. In his tenure, York Catholic forged and 83-40 record, claimed four York-Adams division titles and captured District 3 Class 2A crowns in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Depew takes over for head coach Frank Gay, who recently completed his second stint of four years with the Patriots. Gay resigned May 18 following a 2-8 2021 season. Under Gay’s direction, which spanned 12 seasons across two separate stints, Red Land captured the 2006 District 3 3A championship and finished with an overall 55-70 record.

