HS Football: East Pennsboro visits John H. Frederick Field for Game of the Week against Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg is in the playoffs for the second week in a row and will face East Pennsboro in the final game before the District 3 Class 5A postseason begins.

That matchup is our Sentinel Game of the Week. It's the fifth time in six weeks the Wildcats are involved in a GOTW.

The Panthers visit the Wildcats with Mid-Penn Colonial stakes at play. Mechanicsburg is one of two remaining undefeated teams, along with Northern, and need a win to set up a potential division championship with the P-Bears in November, assuming both teams are knocked out at some point. East Penn can play spoiler.

The matchup picked up 105 votes, more than half of the 178 total cast.

In second was Boiling Springs, which will face Wyomissing in this week's District 3 Class 3A semis, with 33 votes. CD East at Carlisle grabbed 32 votes, and Cumberland Valley earned eight votes.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Panthers at Wildcats.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

