 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: East Pennsboro visits John H. Frederick Field for Game of the Week against Mechanicsburg
web only alert
Football GOTW

HS Football: East Pennsboro visits John H. Frederick Field for Game of the Week against Mechanicsburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg West Perry 13

Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, center, drives through an opening in the defensive line during the third quarter in a season-opening football game Friday night at John H. Frederick field, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg is in the playoffs for the second week in a row and will face East Pennsboro in the final game before the District 3 Class 5A postseason begins.

That matchup is our Sentinel Game of the Week. It's the fifth time in six weeks the Wildcats are involved in a GOTW.

The Panthers visit the Wildcats with Mid-Penn Colonial stakes at play. Mechanicsburg is one of two remaining undefeated teams, along with Northern, and need a win to set up a potential division championship with the P-Bears in November, assuming both teams are knocked out at some point. East Penn can play spoiler.

The matchup picked up 105 votes, more than half of the 178 total cast. 

In second was Boiling Springs, which will face Wyomissing in this week's District 3 Class 3A semis, with 33 votes. CD East at Carlisle grabbed 32 votes, and Cumberland Valley earned eight votes.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Panthers at Wildcats.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News