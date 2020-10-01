 Skip to main content
HS Football: East Pennsboro to face Fleetwood Friday after Susquehanna Township drops out due to COVID-19 case
HS Football

East Pennsboro Football (copy)

The East Pennsboro Team comes together before the game against Northern in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division game Sept. 25 at East Pennsboro High School.

 Sentinel file

East Pennsboro football has found a last-minute replacement opponent.

After Susquehanna Township had to pull out of Friday's game against the Panthers because of a COVID-19 case on the team, East Pennsboro went in search of a new team to face.

The Panthers found them Wednesday in the form of Fleetwood.

East Pennsboro will play Fleetwood at home Friday at 7. The original game against Susquehanna Township has been rescheduled to Nov. 20, according to East Pennsboro Athletics' Twitter.

Susquehanna Township reported the coronavirus case Monday and has suspended all football activity until Oct. 10, according to CBS 21.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

