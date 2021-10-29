HS Football: East Pennsboro rides early surge, keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Mechanicsburg

East Pennsboro took a huge step toward possibly qualifying for the upcoming District 3 playoff field, taking advantage of several Mechanicsburg turnovers and short field situations Friday. The Panthers jumped out to a 20-0 lead en route to a 43-0 mercy-rule victory over the Wildcats on a rainy, cold, dreary night at East Pennsboro High School.

Both teams will await the final District 3 Power Rankings — set to be finalized Saturday — to see if either qualified for the playoffs. East Pennsboro (5-5, 3-4 Colonial Division) entered the night ranked 12th in Class 4A, which advances the top 10 to the postseason.

“We knew we had to win and needed a lot of help to make the playoffs,” said East Pennsboro’s Devin Shepherd. “It was our last game on this field for seniors, and we knew we needed to match their effort and intensity. We knew they had seniors also. We need some things to fall our way, but this is a very unselfish team.”

A second-down fumble on the Wildcats’ first possession gave the Panthers the ball at the midfield stripe. A 35-yard run by Shepherd got them inside the 5-yard line, and Sy Burgos later finished the drive, scoring from the 4-yard line. Dakota Campbell added the extra point.

A Trey Good interception gave the Panthers another short field. Shepherd bulled in from the 6 on the five-play drive that covered 24 yards.

On the third possession, a bad punt snap gave the home team the ball at the 4. Burgos raced in on first down to cap a 20-0 spurt in the opening quarter.

Mechanicsburg (5-5, 3-4) struggled to move the ball on a consistent basis. The Wildcats only gained 43 yards on the ground in the first half, missing the running of an injured Parker Sample. Sage Thomas and Glenn Robinson shared the Wildcat carries. Quarterback Jeff Lougee completed four of his 15 passes with several balls getting knocked down in the wind and others slipping through the receivers’ rain-soaked hands.

Shepherd and Good spent the entire first half spying on Lougee from their linebacker spots.

Good had two interceptions, and Shepherd was in on a host of tackles and big hits on Lougee.

“We had a rough start,” Wildcat coach Anthony Rose said. “Having Parker Sample out certainly didn’t help us at all. We got behind the eight ball early, and we couldn’t turn the corner. These guys battled hard all season, and they are a great group of guys. (A 5-5 record) is not what we hoped for, but they battled to the end.”

East Pennsboro got a huge game offensively from Shepherd, who rushed for 127 yards. His four touchdowns included a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The Panthers tallied their final two scores through Shepherd, on a 3-yard run, and later the recovery of a blocked punt by Dakota Campbell.

The two teams combined for one total yard passing. East Pennsboro didn’t throw the ball all game. Mechanicsburg also had six punts for an average of eight yards.

